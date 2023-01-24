Top 40 High School Scientists Selected as Finalists in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Nation's Oldest and Most Prestigious Science and Math Competition

Nation's Most Innovative Teens will Showcase Research with Prizes of Over $1.8 million

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) and Society for Science (the Society) today announced the top 40 finalists in this year's Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. The competition, now in its 82nd year, celebrates and rewards young scientists focused on a wide range of scientific topics from the space race to the AIDS epidemic to climate change. Many past winners continue to pursue innovation for the good of society and the planet, with program alumni receiving some of the world's most coveted science and math honors, including 13 Nobel Prizes and 22 MacArthur Foundation Fellowships, as well as becoming the founders of many important science-based companies, such as Regeneron.

The 2023 finalists' research projects showcase their breadth of knowledge, their commitment to addressing issues important to modern society, and their passion for STEM. Multiple students chose to explore research topics on climate change; for instance, one studied the environmental potential of human-made materials such as cement to help reduce emissions, and another evaluated the correlation between air pollution and COVID-19 cases. Some students invented health monitoring devices, like a color-changing sensor to help detect the presence of illicit drugs in drinks; others explored topics related to space, including a new method to test for the existence of large populations of black holes. Other finalists dove into social and political issues, including an examination of media coverage about violent crimes to understand its impact on societal perceptions, and an evaluation of linguistic features in writing to predict suicide risk.

"Congratulations to an exceptional group of Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023 finalists," said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron, and a 1976 Science Talent Search finalist and top winner. "Inspiring and equipping the brightest minds to take on the world's most pressing issues is one of the most important ways we can ensure the scientific advancements necessary to better our society. We know the future is bright for these young scientists and are excited to see the positive impact they will make."

The finalists were chosen based on their projects' scientific rigor and their potential to become world-changing scientific leaders. Finalists were selected by a national jury of professional scientists from a pool of 300 scholars, who were announced earlier this month. The scholars were chosen from a pool of over 1,900 highly-qualified entrants, all of whom completed an original research project and extensive application process.

"We are thrilled to welcome this inspiring and highly talented class of Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO, Society for Science and Executive Publisher, Science News. "I am certain these extraordinary students will be following in the footsteps of our many accomplished alumni who are the forefront of breakthrough discoveries. The 2023 finalists will be using their leadership, intellect, creativity and STEM skills to solve our world's most intractable challenges."

Finalists will participate in a week-long competition in March 2023, during which they will undergo a rigorous judging process that goes beyond their own research to encompass other scientific disciplines and compete for more than $1.8 million in awards. They will also have an opportunity to interact with leading scientists and share their research during a virtual "Public Day" event on March 12. The top 10 Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023 winners will be announced during an awards ceremony on March 14, streamed live from Washington, D.C.

In total, more than $3 million in awards will be distributed throughout the Regeneron Science Talent Search. The finalists are each awarded at least $25,000, and the top 10 awards range from $40,000 to $250,000. Finalists may use their award prize money solely for educational purposes and can choose for those funds to be released directly to their college or university. The top 300 scholars, each of whom receive $2,000, may use their awards as they see fit; each of their schools are also awarded $2,000 to support math and science programs, a critical investment toward their future in STEM, and our country's future as a hub of innovation and progress.

The Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023 finalists represent 34 schools across 14 states. They are competing for more than $1.8 million , with a top prize of $250,000 .

Forty finalists were selected from 300 scholars and 1,949 entrants based on the originality and creativity of their scientific research, as well as their achievement and leadership both inside and outside of the classroom.

Finalist projects cover disciplines of science including animal sciences, behavioral and social sciences, biochemistry, cellular and molecular biology, chemistry, computational biology and bioinformatics, computer science, engineering, environmental science, genomics, mathematics, medicine and health, neuroscience, physics, plant science, and space science.

For a list of this year's finalists, visit https://www.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts/2023-finalists/

About the Regeneron Science Talent Search

The Regeneron Science Talent Search, a program of Society for Science since 1942, is the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. Each year, nearly 2,000 student entrants submit original research in critically important scientific fields of study and are judged by leading experts in their fields. Unique among high school competitions in the U.S. and around the world, the Regeneron Science Talent Search focuses on identifying, inspiring and engaging the nation's most promising young scientists who are creating the ideas that could solve society's most urgent challenges.

In 2017, Regeneron became the third sponsor of the Science Talent Search to help reward and celebrate the best and brightest young minds and encourage them to pursue careers in STEM as a way to positively impact the world. Through its 10-year, $100 million commitment, Regeneron nearly doubled the overall award distribution to $3.1 million annually, increasing the top award to $250,000 and doubling the awards for the top 300 scholars to $2,000 and their schools to $2,000 for each enrolled scholar to inspire more young people to engage in science.

Learn more at https://www.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts/.

About Society for Science

Society for Science is a champion for science, dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Established in 1921, Society for Science is best known for its award-winning journalism through Science News and Science News Explores, its world-class science research competitions for students, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge, and its outreach and equity programming that seeks to ensure that all students have an opportunity to pursue a career in STEM. A 501(c)(3) membership organization, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for 35 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, nearly all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our two most senior leaders, Leonard Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., and George Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., credit their experiences at the Science Talent Search for putting them on a path to start the company and ultimately, along with their team, invent important, life-changing medicines. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help people with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron believes that operating as a good corporate citizen is crucial to delivering on our mission. We approach corporate responsibility with three goals in mind: to improve the lives of people with serious disease, to foster a culture of integrity and excellence and to build sustainable communities. Regeneron is proud to be included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Civic 50 list of the most "community-minded" companies in the U.S. Throughout the year, Regeneron empowers and supports employees to give back through our volunteering, pro-bono and matching gift programs. Our most significant philanthropic commitments are in the area of science education, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search and Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

