iVision Mobile Launches New Website, Completes Brand Refresh, And Welcomes Mobile Industry Veterans To Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iVision Mobile, a leading provider of white label mobile marketing software, announced today the completion of its brand refresh and introduction of its new website and logo, along with the addition of three new advisory board members. The company, which provides text messaging software and digital loyalty solutions to over 10,000 businesses across the United States and Canada, wanted its new website to better reflect iVision Mobile's unique product offering in the marketplace. The updated logo reflects the company's vision for developing powerful business communications technology that creates meaningful interactive connections between brands and the valued customers and prospects they engage with.

"Our clients have long known the value our technology brings to their businesses, and our new brand positioning represents the trust, vision, and support they rely on for their critical communications," said Omer Samiri, Chief Executive Officer, iVision Mobile. "Our new website provides visitors with a more aesthetic and organized layout of our core product offering, which now includes automated call deflection technology, integrated with our text messaging software and digital loyalty solutions." He continues to explain, "we've also introduced a new free trial option for prospects to take a test drive of our digital loyalty and mobile marketing software."

Along with new branding, iVision Mobile has enhanced their advisory team with the addition of three new members. "I am excited to welcome Mike FitzGibbon, Vic Shroff, and Lior Temkin to our incredible team." Omer also explained, "our 3 new advisory members, two of which are mobile industry veterans, will help guide the future of iVision Mobile and its strategy for growth as we continue to provide innovative solutions in the mobile communications industry."

Mike FitzGibbon, Co-Founder of 3C, has joined iVision Mobile as a strategic advisor, with the goal of leveraging his deep industry relationships and operational acumen as a catalyst for iVision Mobile's next phase of growth. "iVision Mobile brings to market a truly unique platform that delivers tremendous value, which explains the company's extraordinary customer retention and satisfaction levels," said FitzGibbon. "I look forward to helping the company build on its strong foundation and expand into new markets," he adds.

Joining alongside Mike FitzGibbon is Vic Shroff, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Airfind, a mobile search and ad-tech company and Lior Temkin, Tax Partner at accounting firm SingerLewak. The advisory group will support iVision Mobile by providing strategic guidance and vision for product development, brand awareness, go to market strategy, among other strategic objectives.

About iVision Mobile

iVision Mobile is a leading mobile marketing software provider that empowers a diverse range of industries and clients from local brick and mortar businesses to Fortune 500 companies. iVision Mobile's technology has helped power mobile marketing initiatives by NBA teams such as the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, and the Miami Heat, along with outdoor retail and entertainment venues such as The Grove in Los Angeles, and national and global brands such as KFC, Coca-Cola and Clorox. For more information, please visit www.iVisionMobile.com .

