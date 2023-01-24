Haslam's Online Graduate Business Programs Debut at No. 4 in National Ranking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam College of Business premiered at No. 4 overall and No. 2 among publics in the U.S. News Best Online Graduate Business Programs ranking released today. Among student veterans, Haslam is ranked No. 2 overall and No. 1 among U.S. public universities. This ranking was based on data from the MS in Supply Chain Management Online and marks the first time Haslam was eligible to be included in the ranking.

Shay Scott, executive director of the Global Supply Chain Institute, said the program's performance in the rankings reflects the painstaking work, including gathering input on program design from senior industry leaders, that went into designing the program and the vision and innovation of the faculty teaching in it.

"It takes a team behind the scenes working with our top faculty to pull together a seamless online experience for our accomplished master's students," Scott said. "This ranking is a direct reflection of that effort, which will ensure the program's continuing relevance and impact."

Stephen L. Mangum, dean of the college and Stokely Foundation Leadership Chair at Haslam, said the college's performance in the ranking underscores Haslam's dedication to bringing instruction to students, wherever they are located, using the most current tools and thinking available.

"Haslam is already expanding its online offerings with a just-launched online MBA program and additional offerings in the works," Mangum said. "This ranking indicates that our efforts to meet students' learning needs now and in the future are well received."

The online program rankings were based on surveys sent to 224 schools. U.S. News assessed the schools in the ranking based on a variety of objective factors, such as student engagement, faculty credentials and services and technologies. The veterans category was reserved for schools that finished in the top half of the best online program rankings, that are certified for the G.I. bill and the Yellow Ribbon Program and that met a threshold of student veterans enrolled in the program.

About the Haslam College of Business

At the master's level, Haslam offers the following programs: the Haslam (full-time) MBA, Online MBA, Professional MBA, Executive MBA (Global Supply Chain, Healthcare Leadership, Strategic Leadership), Aerospace & Defense MBA, Physician Executive MBA, Master of Accountancy, Master of Management and Human Resources, Master of Business Analytics, Master of Statistics, Master of Supply Chain Management Tri-Continent, and Master of Supply Chain Management Online. Doctorate program areas include accounting, business analytics & statistics, economics, finance, marketing, strategy, entrepreneurship and organizations and supply chain management. Haslam's graduate supply chain programs are ranked No. 1 in North America by Gartner.

Haslam's graduate and executive programs address real-world challenges through an interdisciplinary approach that supports development of analytical and leadership skills. Its faculty are industry thought leaders, seasoned practitioners and accomplished researchers who ensure the learning experience applies directly to each participant's current or future career. Learn more about Haslam's graduate and executive education programs.

