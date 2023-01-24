Glia Releases Major Upgrade to Call Center Platform

First-ever call center solution built for financial services enhanced with AI-driven automation and fintech integrations for accelerating digital transformations

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), announced a major new release of Glia Call Center, part of its complete interaction solution that unifies traditional phone and digital engagements within a single platform. Glia Call Center is the first customer experience suite designed specifically for the financial services industry.

Glia (https://www.glia.com) (PRNewsfoto/Glia) (PRNewswire)

The new release incorporates rich conversational AI features for automating phone interactions and deep integration with leading fintech providers, while facilitating financial institutions' migration from phone-centric to digital-first customer service.

"While customer service preferences are rapidly shifting to digital channels, traditional calls still represent a healthy portion of interactions. Managing this shifting interaction mix is a challenge for financial institutions, typically requiring two or more systems to staff customer service needs. Glia Call Center enables financial institutions to marry phone calls and digital experiences together, for a single, unified approach as part of our ChannelLess Interaction Platform ," said Justin DiPietro, Chief Strategy Officer for Glia.

Glia Call Center creates efficiencies in management, staffing and reporting. In addition to new conversational AI capabilities and fintech integrations, enhancements include a richer phone and supervisory feature set, along with enhanced reporting and dashboard capabilities.

Over 20 percent of Glia's clients, including major financial institutions, are already using Glia Call Center to bring all interactions together within the Glia Interaction Platform. They are achieving greater efficiencies while improving the overall customer experience, as seen in reduced handle times and improved customer satisfaction scores.

"With Glia Call Center, we've brought traditional phone and digital interactions together on a single platform, which is driving new efficiencies. We've streamlined planning, reporting and staffing. As a result, the employee experience has greatly improved through bringing our phone and digital teams together, which in turn delivers an optimal member experience," said Todd Wilson, VP of Member Experience for Dover Federal Credit Union.

"We deployed Glia Call Center to manage the substantial increase over the past few years in both phone calls and digital interactions, which were managed by two separate systems. By consolidating phone calls and digital interactions within the Glia Interaction Platform, we now provide a seamless member experience across all channels. The overall efficiency we've achieved with Glia Call Center has increased production while maintaining a high level of employee satisfaction and improved member engagement," said Laurie Bruggenwirth, AVP of Digital Operations for Ascentra Credit Union.

Beyond Omnichannel for a ChannelLess Experience

Glia Call Center overcomes the common silos between phone and digital channels that exist even on omnichannel platforms. Glia's ChannelLess architecture is free of channel limitations, enabling a seamless experience across the entire interaction where conversations can easily transition from one channel to another. Glia Call Center brings traditional calls into Glia's ChannelLess Interaction Platform to connect dial-in phone, online and mobile experiences. Unifying routing, administration and reporting within Glia's single platform creates significant efficiencies while also enabling effortless customer and employee experiences.

Streamline Automation on One Platform

With Glia Call Center, the Glia Interaction Platform now enables a single native conversational AI solution for both text and voice-based automation. A combination of virtual assistants, such as chatbots for digital interactions, and Intelligent Virtual Assistants or IVAs for phone and digital voice interactions can deliver a consistent customer experience for automated guidance. This reduces the complexity of managing separate automation solutions across multiple platforms, leading to cost savings and reduced staffing needs, including AI-based after-hours service.

For more information, go to www.glia.com/glia-call-center.

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 400 credit unions, banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for the third year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership, including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors. To learn more, visit glia.com.

For More Information Contact:

Chris McManus

chris.mcmanus@glia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glia