DimeTyd Data Reveals a More than 400% Return on Investment on Platform in Recouped Profit Leakage

DimeTyd Data Reveals a More than 400% Return on Investment on Platform in Recouped Profit Leakage

Amazon Vendors can Combat Profit Leakage Via Profit Recoupment

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DimeTyd, a fully automated FinOps platform for 1P Amazon vendors offering seamless recuperation of profit leakage based on complex accounting errors, finds revenue recouped and returned represents, on average, more than 400% return on investment over three years. DimeTyd's research analyzed recouped profits across companies spanning $215M to $5M in annual net shipments on the platform.

DimeTyd (PRNewsfoto/DimeTyd) (PRNewswire)

"E-commerce FinOps is at a critical inflection point – moving from manual inputs to artificial intelligence and automation technologies," said Rohan Thambrahalli, founder and CEO of DimeTyd. "To optimize profitability, Amazon vendors need to transform out of legacy systems and leverage technology to keep pace. Our customer data analysis shows that investing in an advanced AI, machine learning and automation platform delivers a high level of return—and these are not abstractions; this represents a recovery of profits that go right to the bottom line."

DimeTyd's technology is the first automated solution designed for Amazon vendors to manage transactions and align with the marketplace's layered and complex accounting system. Able to analyze up to five years' worth of accounting data, DimeTyd's scalable platform automatically finds and reports the errors, seamlessly recouping funds back to the vendor and adding to the company's profitability. A vendor's net recouped money equates to off-the-chart returns quickly – and corrects errors for all future transactions.

DimeTyd's findings align with recent research from a top e-commerce analyst firm. The Cleveland Research Center's (CRC) benchmarking data found that nearly all vendors receive supply chain-related chargebacks from Amazon, and 90% report receiving shortage deductions that are believed to be incorrect. Incorrect shortage deductions deteriorate vendor profitability and originate from shipping notices, purchase orders, and transportation issues.

DimeTyd has customers of all sizes and classifications—from small to multi-billion-dollar corporations. Combined, these customers average approximately $2M in monthly revenue.

"Amazon is an incredible and necessary component of many product companies' e-commerce strategies, requiring its own focus. To be truly successful, vendors must run FinOps leveraging advanced tools designed to correct and avoid unnecessary profit leakage," Rohan.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, DimeTyd's vision is to empower a fair, accountable, and transparent accounting for the world of e-commerce.

For more information, www.DimeTyd.com or follow us at @DimeTyd.

About DimeTyd

DimeTyd's platform is an advanced 100% automated, logic-based engine that offers vendors seamless recuperation of profit leakage based on Amazon accounting errors. The platform conducts an audit of lost revenues dating back up to five years and seamlessly processes millions of data points to recoup funds to vendors. Once audited and reconciled, DimeTyd makes course corrections on recurring issues, enabling vendors to maximize all future profitability in the marketplace.

Media Contact:

Kat Long

308.627.6897

kat.long@anthonybarnum.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DimeTyd