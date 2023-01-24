"DELIGHT IN THE UNEXPECTED" WITH MARRIOTT BONVOY'S LATEST PROMOTION THAT ALLOWS MEMBERS TO EARN TWICE FOR EACH NIGHT

The global promotion offers the chance to earn up to 75,000 bonus points and 75 bonus Elite Night Credits!

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program, invites members to explore Marriott Bonvoy's expansive portfolio of brands while getting the most out of the program. The latest global promotion, launching today, makes it easier and faster to achieve Elite status and accumulate valuable points.

“Delight in the Unexpected” offers the chance to earn up to 75,000 bonus points and 75 bonus Elite Night Credits (PRNewswire)

Registered Marriott Bonvoy members can earn 1,000 bonus points and one bonus Elite Night Credit for each eligible paid night stayed during the promotion earning period from February 7 to April 23, 2023. Registration is open today until April 9, 2023.

Bonus points can be redeemed for endless experiences within the Marriott Bonvoy travel program -- from free nights within the unrivaled brand portfolio, to once-in-a-lifetime Marriott Bonvoy Moments, to bringing the hotel experience home with exclusive products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques.

Bonus Elite Night Credits make each night of a stay count twice, allowing registered members to reach higher Marriott Bonvoy membership tiers more quickly. This promotion puts Silver Elite status in reach after staying five nights and Platinum Elite status in reach after staying 25 nights during the promotional earning period.

There is no limit to the number of bonus points or bonus Elite Night Credits that can be earned during the promotion earning period. Once members are registered for the promotion, they can start earning bonuses from the first night of their stay and every eligible night through April 23, 2023.

This global promotion is an outstanding opportunity to delight in the unexpected. Uncover new destinations in every corner of the world through Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary brand portfolio.

Here are some important details:

Members must register before April 9, 2023 .

The promotion earning period runs from February 7, 2023 , to April 23, 2023 .

Stays completed prior to registration are not eligible to earn bonus points or bonus Elite Night Credits with this promotion.

With this promotion, members can earn unlimited bonus points and bonus Elite Night Credits during the 75-night earning period, up to 75,000 bonus points and 75 bonus Elite Night Credits.

Members must book stays directly with Marriott on Marriott.com, Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app or through a reservations center. Rates available through most third-party online retailers and select travel agency rates do not qualify for this promotion.

Award redemption stay nights including Cash + Points Awards, Free Night Awards, or a points redemption are not eligible for the promotion.

The following brands are not participating in the promotion: Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott Executive Apartments®, and owner-occupied weeks at Marriott Vacation Club®, Marriott Grand Residence Club®, Sheraton Vacation Club®, Westin Vacation Club®, The Ritz-Carlton Club®, St. Regis Residence Club® and Luxury Collection Residence Club.

All Terms & Conditions are listed here.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

