Bill Rosenthal Appointed President of Midnight Oil

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Imagine Group, a leading provider of visual communications, today announced that Bill Rosenthal will assume the role of President of its entertainment marketing agency, Midnight Oil. Rosenthal will report to The Imagine Group CEO Chris Cavanaugh.

Bill Rosenthal assumes the role of President of award-winning entertainment marketing agency Midnight Oil.

Bill has over 20 years' experience building and growing successful creative agency teams and supporting a variety of clients across consumer categories including theatrical, streaming, gaming, CPG, QSR, and technology. Bill most recently served in the joint role of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at creative marketing and communications agency Rogers & Cowan PMK. Previously, Bill was the Chief Operating Officer at digital marketing agency Ignited. He began his entertainment career at Disney with several roles in its consumer products division.

In his new role, Bill will leverage his deep expertise to Midnight Oil to further cement the award-winning agency's standing as a leader in entertainment marketing while helping pave the way for growth in new markets.

"Bill and Midnight Oil have a lot in common, chief among them the ability to build strong client partnerships and deliver high-value creative work that drives engagement across digital and physical assets," said Chris Cavanaugh. "Bill's people-first approach aligns with our values and supports our long-term goal of building strategic relationships with our clients in an ever-changing marketplace."

"Midnight Oil has an outstanding reputation, and a strong and dedicated team of professionals serving some of the world's most iconic brands," says Rosenthal. "For that reason and so many more, I'm excited to work alongside this dynamic team." Rosenthal assumes his new role effective January 24, 2023.

The Imagine Group conducted an extensive search for this important role in partnership with entertainment industry veteran Shayne Lightner at Stanton Chase Los Angeles.

About Imagine

Imagine is an industry-leading provider of visual communications solutions. As a trusted partner to the world's most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include creative design, pre-media, décor, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, OOH, and fulfillment & kitting. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com.

About Midnight Oil

For 45 years Midnight Oil, an Imagine Group company, has been partnering with the entertainment industry to create, adapt, and produce campaign messaging for virtually every consumer-reaching medium worldwide. Famous for its custom billboards that can be seen across the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, Midnight Oil has a reputation for bringing high-quality and innovative thinking to every promotional campaign. Learn more at moagency.com.

