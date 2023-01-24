Beacon Biosignals CEO Jacob Donoghue to Speak On Panel at Precision Medicine World Conference

Company cofounder to discuss use of artificial intelligence and machine learning applications for precision medicine in neurology

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Biosignals CEO and co-founder Jacob Donoghue, MD, Ph.D., will be speaking at the Precision Medicine World Conference (PMWC) 2023 being held in Silicon Valley from Jan. 25-27, the company announced today.

Beacon's machine learning platform for EEG enables and accelerates new treatments that transform the lives of patients with neurological, psychiatric or sleep disorders. Through novel machine learning algorithms, large datasets, and advances in software engineering, Beacon Biosignals is changing the way patients are treated for disorders of the brain. For more information, visit https://beacon.bio/. (PRNewswire)

The PMWC is the foremost precision medicine conference, bringing together more than 2,500 recognized leaders, top global researchers, medical professionals and innovators in an effort to accelerate the development and spread of precision medicine. It provides a forum for the exchange of information about the latest advances in technology, clinical implementation, research, and in all aspects related to the regulatory and reimbursement sectors.

Dr. Donoghue will be part of a panel session titled "AI/ML Applications for Patient Outcomes Prediction and Clinical Support" on Friday, Jan. 27, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif. This session is part of Track 2 (AI & Data Sciences in Drug Discovery & Clinical Research) on Day 3 of the annual conference.

The panel will be moderated by Alex Sherman, a principal associate in Neurology at Harvard Medical School and director of the Center for Innovation and Bioinformatics at the Neurological Clinical Research Institute at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). In addition to Dr. Donoghue, confirmed panelists include:

Indu Navar , EverythingALS

Nuray Yurt, Novartis Oncology

Marie Abele Bind, MGH/ Harvard Medical School

Dr. Donoghue completed his medical degree from the Health Sciences & Technology program at Harvard Medical School and his Ph.D. in neuroscience from MIT, where his research focused on computational neurophysiology and the effects of neuroactive compounds on brain network activity. He co-founded Beacon Biosignals in 2019.

Dr. Donoghue will discuss Beacon's progress using machine learning to analyze epileptiform burden and sleep endpoints derived from electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings. Stratifying patients based on these insights provides a more detailed understanding of a patient's condition, and can lead to more targeted and effective treatment plans.

The world's leading computational neurodiagnostics company, Beacon harnesses machine learning that unlocks the power of EEG data to advance precision medicines for neurologic and psychiatric disorders.

About Beacon Biosignals

Beacon's machine learning platform for EEG enables and accelerates new treatments that transform the lives of patients with neurological, psychiatric or sleep disorders. Through novel machine learning algorithms, large clinical datasets, and advances in software engineering, Beacon Biosignals empowers biopharma companies with unparalleled tools for efficacy monitoring, patient stratification, and clinical trial endpoints from brain data. For more information, visit https://beacon.bio/. For careers, visit https://beacon.bio/careers; for partnership inquiries, visit https://beacon.bio/contact. Follow us on Twitter (@Biosignals) or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/beacon-biosignals).

MEDIA CONTACT

Megan Moriarty

Amendola Communications for Beacon Biosignals

913.515.7530

mmoriarty@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beacon Biosignals