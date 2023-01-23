World's Biggest Blockchain Summit Featured LOLLIPOP at Bangkok

SINGAPORE, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23rd edition of global elite gatherings of the World Blockchain Summit (WBS), Fostering the Future of Web 3.0, was held last December 8 to 9 at The Athenee Hotel in Bangkok. Thailand aims to be a hub for all key stakeholders in the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and web3 ecosystem.

WBS is one of the largest events industries, attracting thousands of influential people in the blockchain industry, including developers, investors, entrepreneurs. First held in Dubai in 2017, the event became an outstanding success and attracted over 400 people from around the world. Global speakers attend the events to share insights on current and future trends about Web3.0, DeFi, NFTs, and the like.

Investors, startup projects, companies, government representatives, and technology leaders gathered to discuss the future of the industry and innovative ways to transform business and government functions.

Mohammed Saleem, founder, and CEO of WBS said, "With the global adoption of blockchain technology having a significant impact on every sector of business and industry and Thailand emerging as a crypto leader in the ASEAN market, we intend to unite the crypto aficionados in a two-day conference with the objective of fostering the future of Web3."

LOLLIPOP's Innovative Approach

LOLLIPOP, a silver sponsor, was one of the most prominent projects who attended the summit. Their team helped visitors learn more about the use of the NFT Marketplace in the Metaverse, and what LOLLIPOP plans to achieve.

The distinctive booth design became an opportunity to connect with similar and diverse projects. It gave people the impression that the project is not just fun, but also useful for the NFT Marketplace. Many photos were taken and people literally got a treat of a lollipop candy and other merchandise.

LOLLIPOP's Achievements at the Summit

LOLLIPOP's brand advocate, Chad, gave an impressive presentation on "LOLLIPOP's Role in the Web3/Metaverse". He stated, "The project is headed to the moon and LOLLIPOP will be an indispensable marketplace for buying and selling NFTs." Chad's speech had people recognize LOLLIPOP as a cutting-edge solution that will revolutionize the metaverse era.

About LOLLIPOP

Currently a DeFi system, with swap and stake function using their own LPOP token, LOLLIPOP aims to evolve into a democratic and interoperable cross-chain NFT market. Hoping to further develop the NFT marketplace by introducing a more seamless and user-friendly platform for the general public.

