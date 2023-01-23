Voyages Behavioral Health Announces Plans to Open a Hospital in Conroe, Texas

To Provide Vital Inpatient Psychiatric Care for Houston Region

CONROE, Texas, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyages Behavioral Health ("Voyages" - an affiliate of PAM Health) is pleased to announce the development of Voyages Behavioral Health of Conroe, a state-of-the-art behavioral health hospital and the second Voyages location in Texas. Voyages Behavioral Health of Conroe will provide specialty psychiatric care in the growing Houston area, which has a population of more than 2.3 million people. In fact, Mental Health America shares that Houston is at the bottom of national rankings for access to mental health treatment.

Having identified a need in behavioral health services across the country, PAM Health established Voyages Behavioral Health to offer an additional service line and specialized care to this underserved patient population. "We have come to recognize the importance of an integrated care model for individuals in need of behavioral health services," says Kristen Smith, PAM Health's EVP and Chief Transformation Officer. She adds that PAM Health's expansion into behavioral health is an exciting endeavor that aligns with the company's mission and vision. "With this unique model of care, Voyages Behavioral Health of Conroe will address these patients' comprehensive needs all at once, helping them achieve sustainable, long-term health and wellness, while ultimately reducing the cost of care," she says.

Once open, employees of Voyages Behavioral Health of Conroe will serve hundreds of patients through programs tailored to the community's unique needs. "Offerings could include services for adults, older adults, youth and specialty programs for trauma and military service members," explains Andrew Hardin, SVP and COO of Voyages. "Our multi-disciplinary team of psychiatrists, internists, clinicians, and other specialists will provide comprehensive and coordinated short-term care tailored to each patient's needs," he says. "The main care components include diagnostic behavioral health evaluation, solution-focused treatment, behavioral strategies with inpatient and partial hospitalization, medication evaluation and management, intensive outpatient programs, and aftercare planning."

Voyages Behavioral Health of Conroe plans to open in the spring of 2023. To join the team in providing specialty psychiatric care in this new state-of-the-art hospital or any of our other PAM Health or Voyages locations, please visit our career page at www.pamhealth.com/jobs.

PAM HEALTH (PAM), based in Enola, Pennsylvania, provides specialty healthcare services through more than 70 long-term acute care hospitals and physical medicine and rehabilitation hospitals, as well as wound clinics and outpatient physical therapy locations, in 17 states. PAM Health is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with the loyalty and dedication of highly trained staff, to be the most trusted and impactful source for healthcare services in every community it serves. Its mission is to serve people by providing compassionate, expert care, and to support recovery through education and research. The Voyages Behavioral Health division includes the organization's behavioral health hospitals, with a mission to serve people by providing compassionate, expert care. Learn more at www.VoyagesHealth.com and www.PAMHealth.com.

