Singleton Schreiber Announces San Diego County Board of Supervisors Agrees to Settlement in Historic Wrongful Death Case

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego County Board of Supervisors agreed to a $12 million settlement in the lawsuit involving Lucky Phounsy, a 32-year-old man who died after being tased, beaten, and hogtied in 2015 by deputies from San Diego's Sheriff's Department.

This settlement comes after the historic $85 million verdict obtained by Singleton Schreiber and McKenzie Scott in March in this case. Lucky left behind a loving wife and two young children.

Mark Fleming and Kim Trimble of Singleton Schreiber tried the case along with Tim Scott and Marcus Bourassa of McKenzie Scott. This case took seven years, two trips to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, and two trials before it was finally resolved. At trial earlier this year, the jury found Lucky Phounsy was 0% responsible for his death and that the Sheriff's Deputies – including Richard Fischer, who is currently serving a 44-month prison term for unrelated sexual assaults while on duty – were 100% responsible.

"Lucky Phounsy would be alive today if the San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies had treated him with any decency," said attorney Mark Fleming of Singleton Schreiber. "Instead, his family will never again hear his laugh or feel the warmth of his hug. We are grateful for this settlement finally being the period on the end of this case, but we are still calling for a nationwide ban to the practice of 'hog-tying' suspects as it leads to death by suffocation."

Lucky Phounsy's Death

This deadly encounter occurred during a family celebration for the second birthday of Phounsy's son. Lucky had been unable to sleep for the prior three days and grew paranoid at the family gathering. His family decided to take him to the hospital and as they were preparing to leave, Lucky called 911 and told the dispatcher that he and his family were in danger.

During this call, a family member told the dispatcher that no one was in danger and that Lucky was unarmed, however two deputies responded to the call and immediately attempted to handcuff him. Lucky was confused and tried to explain he'd been the person who called 911, but deputies responded by tasing and beating him while he struggled to break free. Ten more deputies then charged into the house and continued to tase and hit Lucky who was not resisting. They forced him onto his stomach and hogtied his hands and feet tightly behind his back while they piled on top of him.

Lucky then slowly suffocated from positional asphyxiation from his struggle to breathe while inside the family home, while in the driveway where deputies left him for around 30 minutes, and in an ambulance. None of the deputies checked the restraints or properly monitored Lucky's breathing, a clear violation of law enforcement protocol.

The Sheriff's Department cleared deputies of all wrongdoing, and the County wrongly claimed Lucky's death was caused by a drug overdose and extreme exertion. However, toxicology reports proved drugs played no role in Lucky's death.

"We are happy for the Phounsy family that this case has finally come to a close," said Singleton Schreiber Managing Partner Gerald Singleton. "Lucky's widow is an amazing human being who fought for 7 years to make sure his name was cleared and that justice was done."

CONTACT: Joe Marchelewski, jmarchelewski@gmail.com

View original content:

SOURCE Singleton Schreiber