GroundTruth Named to Ad Age's Best Places to Work for 3rd Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GroundTruth , a leading media platform company powered by real-world behaviors, is once again honored to announce it has been named one of the 2023 Ad Age Best Places to Work. This is the third consecutive year that GroundTruth has earned this highly regarded distinction. The award represents the company's inclusive and equitable culture made up of the most innovative and committed talent in the industry.

Ad Age Best Places to Work 2023 Award honors 50 companies that did a standout job over the past year as the ad business met the challenges of a weakening economy, changing media market, and a continued tight talent pool. The annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the North American marketing industry. The exclusive list is broken into two categories representing the top 25 companies with under 200 employees and the top 25 companies with 201+ employees, in which GroundTruth ranks.

"Congratulations to the team for achieving this remarkable accomplishment," said Stephen McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of GroundTruth. "Being named to the Ad Age Best Places to Work for the third year in a row is a tribute to the culture driving our business forward every day. I'm so humbled and proud to be part of such an incredible milestone."

Ad Age Best Places to Work identifies and honors the top employers across the marketing and media industry, centered on a written submission from the employer and survey responses directly from their staff. Ad Age's scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas (75% of the score) and a company's policies and practices on areas including pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, training and development (25% of the score).

Since 2009, GroundTruth has grown to hundreds of team members that serve marketers across every industry, including auto, CPG, restaurant, and retail. The company's growth-oriented culture is supported by a flexible, entrepreneurial environment that focuses on allowing every team member to develop and grow their professional careers. GroundTruth's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) programs ensure that everyone on the team has a voice and the opportunity to help shape company culture through dialogue, workshops, and open forums to share their points of view.

"The tight labor market forced every business in the industry to compete for talent, and the 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want today," said Dan Peres, president and editor-in-chief of Ad Age. "Companies will face challenges this year with the economy and ongoing effects of the pandemic, but winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success."

About GroundTruth

GroundTruth is a leading media platform company powered by real-world behaviors. Brands, agencies, small businesses, and non-profits trust GroundTruth to generate real business results. GroundTruth's suite of geo-contextual display and video advertising products and services are available at scale through their self-serve omnichannel advertising platform, managed services, and industry reseller partnerships. GroundTruth's marketing platform is powered by a unique data set called "visitation data'' accredited by the Media Rating Council (MRC).

