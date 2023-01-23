ESG Disclosure, Data Analytics and Benchmarking Made Simple by New Broadridge Tool - ESG Analyzer

Benchmark company ESG practices vs. peers and industry through ESG Analyzer's dashboard

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices and their associated ratings have become important elements of a company's reputation and crucial measurements for management, board members, investors, analysts, regulators, customers and employees. Understanding the drivers of ESG reputation and ratings is a complex, onerous and costly process. To enable companies to better understand how they compare to their chosen peers and their industry and to help them improve their ESG strategy and practices, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc . (NYSE: BR) is introducing ESG Analyzer, a new web based ESG disclosure and data analytics benchmarking tool that delivers timely, high-quality, cost-effective, transparent data and insights.

"This is the perfect tool for management to understand their strengths and weaknesses on ESG issues, enabling them to see how they compare to peers and create a plan to improve their performance and disclosures where needed," said Joseph Vicari, Vice President and Practice Lead, Corporate Issuer at Broadridge.

Simplifying the ESG Strategy

The ESG Analyzer allows companies to seamlessly view all of their ESG metrics in a single dashboard, compare their data side-by-side with peers companies to better understand how stakeholders are viewing their ESG performance. Easier access and a clear view of this comprehensive data and insights will help companies to better manage an effective and impactful ESG strategy. Furthermore, the ESG Analyzer, which leverages AI to deliver aggregated data, is more time efficient and cost effective than other existing methods of accessing and analyzing this data.

Comparative Analysis

Broadridge's new ESG Analyzer will empower companies to compare how their ESG performance and disclosures measure up against their chosen peer groups and industry. This will enable companies to improve their ESG prioritization and required resources and better inform their disclosure strategy by providing comparative data that provides perspective.

For more than 5,000 companies in North America, the ESG Analyzer compares company policies and disclosures from more than 385 ESG topics including categories like:

Environmental: Energy & climate change, policy & reporting, resource management

Social - Community: community development, product, human rights & supply chain

Social - Employees: compensation & benefits, diversity, labor rights, training, health & safety

Governance: Board, leadership ethics, transparency & reporting

Examples of questions and topics that a company might wish to search include:

How does the company compare on its total direct emissions (MTCO2e)?

How does the company compare in how it fosters employee engagement in voluntary community work?

How does the company compare on average hourly wages for hourly employees?

How does the company compare in percentage of females on the board of directors?

Better Line of Sight

ESG Analyzer also tracks disclosures across leading ESG frameworks including:

SASB: Sustainability Accounting Standards Board

GRI: Global Reporting Initiate

TCFD: Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosure

SFDR: Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation

UNGC: United National Global Compact

Click here to learn more about the ESG Analyzer

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:

Edings Thibault

Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge

broadridgeir@broadridge.com

Media:

Tatjana Kulkarni

Corporate Communications

Tatjana.kulkarni@broadridge.com

Broadridge Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Broadridge Financial Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.