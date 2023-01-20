National Press Club Statement on Nexstar Decision To Air LIV Golf on The CW

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from National Press Club President Jen Judson on the news that Nexstar Media Group has decided to carry the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Tournament on The CW Network.

"We are deeply disappointed that a company that makes money from news like Nexstar would agree to participate in such a shameful PR stunt as LIV Golf, which is fundamentally designed to rehabilitate the Saudi reputation, tarnished irreparably by the state-ordered gruesome murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018. We are left to wonder what if anything Nexstar stands for. You cannot have a brand in news and act this way. Saudi Arabia murdered a Washington Post journalist.

Riyadh wants to use golf to get Americans to forget about murder. We must not let them get away with it. We call on Nexstar employees -- many of whom are journalists -- to demand management explain why they have partnered with the murderers of a journalist. We urge Nexstar to do the right thing and cancel their bloody golf show. And if they don't drop the program here is what we can do: don't watch it; and write each sponsor asking them not to sponsor."

