Laifen Overwhelms Attendees at the 2023 CES Trade Fair

Providers of innovative tech-driven consumer products, Laifen, wows visitors at the recently concluded 2023 CES with more than 1,000 people visiting its booth daily

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasingly popular consumer brand Laifen had an overwhelmingly positive response from visitors. The 2023 CES had more than 3,200 exhibitors and 115,000 visitors and Laifen's booth was one of the most popular. The company had over 1,000 visitors daily to its booth, all expressing their amazement at the ascetic design, superior quality and exceptional performance of Laifen Swift and Premium collections.

Visitors are testing Laifen's products on its Booth (PRNewswire)

The products from Laifen expectedly caught the attention of different categories of stakeholders in the consumer products market present at the show. In a related development, the company was able to successfully establish an initial strategic collaboration with most leading supermarkets. Consequently, consumers can expect to see Laifen's products in numerous major supermarkets, enabling viewing and trying in different locations.

Laifen's collaboration with popular influencer, Justin Hickox, to organize the Hair Styling Activity had attracted over 5000 visitors to participate. Justin brought his expertise to share a plethora of hair-blowing tips with attendees by using Laifen hair dryers to make fashionable styles of hair. The videos of for this event were both posted on Laifen's YouTube channel and Justin's and to help more people across the globe to enjoy the tips and hairstyle trends.

Laifen was full of praise for the organizers of CES- "I would like to share my great thanks to CES organizers', says Jennifer Yan, the chief sales officer from Laifen. "This show offers a great opportunity for our customers to understand our brand, and our activities, and to test the products we offer." According to her, the event was full of Chinese companies that had brought numerous new innovations, a feast of advancement to the outdated "made in China" label of low quality and low cost, without originality.

Laifen is not resting in its pursuit of "bringing the latest technology and more enjoyment to every family" as the company reveals bigger plans for 2023. In 2023 Laifen will continue to provide up-to-date technology and launch a new high-speed hair dryer premium Swift SE collection. Laifen will also focus on "high-speed brushless motor" technology to produce more advanced appliances in personal care.

