Hydro Flask's Parks For All Giving Program Honors Twenty Grantees for 2023

The Parks for All giving program reaches a lifetime contribution of over $3 million in pursuit to build happier, healthier, and more equitable outdoor futures for all

BEND, Ore., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro Flask , an award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and soft good innovations and a Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) brand, grows its Parks For All giving program with 20 grantees for 2023, half of which are new beneficiaries. This year, the brand will provide over $518,500 in funding to regional, national, and international grantees raising the giving program's total lifetime contributions to over $3 million.

Since Parks For All's inception in 2017, the giving program has supported more than 200 nonprofit organizations. Grantees have achieved incredible results, including hosting over 770 workshops and trainings, removing more than 73,000 pounds of trash from parks and waterways, and other community initiatives that have engaged more than 113,000 people to enjoy green spaces and time outside. Collectively, Parks For All grantees have spent the equivalent of 65 years' worth of time outside (more than 574,000 hours)! This year's Parks For All projects and nonprofit grantees will expand efforts around new park development, park maintenance and restoration, equitable park access, and single-use plastic reduction, a new program category.

"This is our sixth year of giving through Parks For All, and it has been incredible to see the program grow in both size and impact," said Indigo Teiwes, director, corporate responsibility, Home & Outdoor division at Helen of Troy. "From providing funding for a new urban pocket park in Philadelphia to engaging Blackfeet tribal members in land stewardship projects in and around Glacier National Park and the ancestral lands of the Amskapi Piikani people, our mission to create happier and healthier outdoor experiences for everyone becomes more of a reality each year with the amazing work done by these incredible nonprofit grantees."

Teiwes also highlighted the expansion of the funding to support organizations dedicated to the elimination of single-use plastics. "Hydro Flask's Refill For Good giving program is our rally cry to make good choices for good reasons around reusable products," she said. "Integrating this aspect of our brand into our grant cycle is one more step toward our goal to help eliminate single-use plastics."

Hydro Flask's 2023 Parks For All donations will include cash grants to the following national, regional and international nonprofits:

National Parks For All Grantees: Totaling $335,000

Trust for Public Land*: Creating Equitable Communities for All through Parks and Nature

Rails to Trails Conservancy*: Improving Access and Inclusion on the Great American Rail-Trail

Living Lands & Waters*: Big River Restoration 2023

The Outdoor Foundation*: National Thrive Outside Day

Girl Scouts of the United States of America *: Increasing Inclusivity in the Outdoors

Wilderness Inquiry: Canoemobile: Outdoor Education and Recreation Programs

Exposure Skate Organization*: Empowering Women, Trans & Nonbinary Individuals

The Surfrider Foundation*: Surfrider Foundation Plastic Pollution Initiative

Regional Parks For All Grantees: Totaling $120,000

The Giving Grove, Inc. ( Kansas )*: Little Orchards, Big Impact: Growing a Network of Sustainable Urban Orchard Parks

Friends of the Cheat ( West Virginia ): Cheat River - Wild & Wonderful Whitewater Access

Access Fund ( West Virginia ): New River Gorge National Park Education and Maintenance

Montana Conservation Corps ( Montana ): Piikani Lands Crew and Community Spaces: A New Generation of Diverse Stewards to Restore, Maintain, and Enjoy our Public Lands and Parks

Montana State Parks Foundation Inc. ( Montana ): Adaptive Recreation Equipment for Accessing Montana's State Parks.

Save the Dunes Conservation Fund, Inc. ( Indiana ): Re-Envisioning the Prairie Club: Diverse Ecosystems - Diverse Communities

New River Conservancy ( West Virginia ): Protect Our Old Friend, New River

Grand Forks Parks & Recreation ( North Dakota ): Grand Forks Park District Refillable Water Bottle Stations

International Parks For All Grantees: Totaling $63,500

Valley Life Recreation Inc. ( Canada ): Squirrel Hills Trail Park

Clean River Project e.V. ( Germany )*: CleanUp Tour 2023

We Swim Wild* (UK): Waterloggers

Protect Our Winters Austria ( Austria ): Winter Sports for Everyone

*Repeat grantee beneficiaries.

To learn more about current and past grantees and projects, visit Parks For All or watch Hydro Flask's Let's Go! video series on YouTube , which documents the inspiring people and groups who are bringing joy to all by helping to make these special places more accessible to all.

About Parks For All

Parks For All is the giving platform for Hydro Flask. Through Parks For All, Hydro Flask supports nonprofit organizations focused on building, maintaining, restoring, and providing more equitable access to parks, as well as working towards making the world a better place through its goal to help eliminate single-use plastic. For Hydro Flask, parks represent a place we can all go to recreate, relax, or be inspired. From urban park excursions with our family to national park adventures in the backcountry, parks of all types and sizes help make us healthier, happier, and more fulfilled. Parks For All is the brand's way of sharing its love for green spaces, and ensuring these special places get the attention and protection they deserve. As of January 2023, Parks For All has supported 204 nonprofits by contributing over $3 million and donating more than 79,000 Hydro Flask bottles to its grantees. For more information about Parks For All, please visit www.hydroflask.com/parks-for-all .

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask, a division of Helen of Troy, was founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon. The leader of award-winning double-wall insulated bottles, All Around™ Tumblers, and leakproof caps and lids, Hydro Flask delivers high-performance insulated gear to help people enjoy the things they like to do in the places they like to be. Its lightweight, insulated soft coolers, the Day Escape™ and Carry-Out™ series, combine affordable durability with best-in-class insulation technology. Hydro Flask aims to leave the world a better place through its giving programs such as Parks For All, and via its goal to eliminate single-use plastics and #RefillForGood. To learn more about Hydro Flask, its brand initiatives and award-winning products, visit www.hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The company sometimes refers to these brands as their Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com .

