H&W SOLUTIONS REBRANDS AS NOVA, THE BRAND PROJECTION COMPANY, TO CREATE A NEW EXPERIENCE FOR CLIENTS

MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova, the newly imagined brand projection company, announced today that it has completed a total rebranding and name change. Formerly H&W Solutions, the Nova team spent the last several years analyzing what was missing in the marketplace and how they could better serve clients to help them simplify and improve their brand recognition, connectivity, and trust. These efforts resulted in Nova building a unique model for client service that offers a team of dedicated experts focused on the client's brand with one primary point of contact to manage the entire scope of its brand projection needs.



"Our rebranding is far more than a new name and a website. For the last two and a half years, we have relentlessly focused on redesigning our organization's model and service offerings to better serve middle-market to Fortune 500 companies. Now, it's ready to be presented to the marketplace. Brand projection is our mission in everything we offer – the specialized experts, advice-based solutions, and curated services that champion your success and propel you ever forward." Sarah Gossett, CEO, Nova Brand Projection.

Since its inception in 1996 as H&W Printing, Nova has grown into a powerhouse offering in-house solutions, including creative and ideation, multimedia marketing, commercial print and packaging, branded promo and apparel, online corporate storefronts, and kitting and fulfillment. The new brand represents the ultimate goal of the company: to successfully present brands to the markets and people that are important to them.

"The rebranding of Nova reflects the Crown-led initiatives to move the company to an innovative, forward-thinking, customer-centric operation. We are confident that it will help position the company for continued success in the industry." Chris Graham, Founder and CEO, Crown Capital Investments.

About Nova Brand Projection

Since its 1996 beginning, Nova has grown into a powerhouse that offers middle-market to Fortune 500 companies 24/7 operations and 500k square feet of manufacturing and warehousing with a fulfillment center in Miami, kitting & direct mail center in St. Louis, and display & vehicle graphics in Detroit that facilitate national reach.

For more information, visit novabrandprojection.com

