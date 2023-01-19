Ferrero Rolls Out New and Returning Valentine's Day and Easter Treats

Ferrero Rolls Out New and Returning Valentine's Day and Easter Treats

Love and spring are in the air with new shapes, festive colors and fan-favorite confections from Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Kinder Joy, Butterfinger, Mother's Cookies and more iconic brands

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The season of love and spring is only a hop, skip and a jump away! Now earlier than ever, Ferrero is introducing its product lineup for the 2023 holidays to celebrate Valentine's Day and Easter with new and past seasonal favorites.

Ferrero Valentine's Day 2023 (PRNewswire)

Ferrero Easter & Spring 2023 (PRNewswire)

This Valentine's Day, new items from Ferrero are plentiful with Butterfinger® Valentine's Minis, Butterfinger® Mini Heart Shaped Box, CRUNCH® Valentine's Minis, CRUNCH® Minis Heart Shaped Box,100 Grand® Heart Shaped Box and the Assorted Chocolate Minis for Valentine's Classroom Exchange from Butterfinger®, Crunch®, 100 Grand®, and Baby Ruth®. For Easter, Ferrero is unveiling new seasonal offerings such as the Ferrero Rocher® Easter Milk Hollow Egg, Ferrero Rocher® Golden Eggs (available in Milk, Dark and White Chocolate), Kinder Bueno® Mini Share Pack, Butterfinger® Minis Basket Filler Pack, Butterfinger® Minis Bag and CRUNCH® Minis Bag.

"For the past several years, people have continued turning to chocolate and candy at special moments, and we look forward to helping families and friends alike come together and create more memories with our expansive portfolio of products," said Jim Klein, chief customer officer, Ferrero USA. "We're happy to kick off the new season at Ferrero by revealing earlier than ever the new surprises and returning favorites to enjoy this season and beyond and help deliver category growth for our valued retail partners."

Find the perfect gift for your sweet someone.

100 Grand Heart Shaped Box: The bar that will make your loved one feel like a 100 Grand! Made with rich, seemingly endless caramel wrapped in crispy rice and luxurious milk chocolate.

Butterfinger Valentine's Minis: Show your love with these delicious mini candies wrapped in decorative Valentine's Day wrappers. They will spruce up your baked goods or help add the final touches to your gift to that special someone!

Butterfinger Mini Heart Shaped Box: Love at first, and second—and third bite! Butter up your Valentine with crispety crunchety, peanut-buttery chocolatey minis bars.

CRUNCH Valentine's Minis: Share a little piece of your heart! These delicious minis wrapped in decorative Valentine's Day wrappers will spruce up your baked goods or help add the final touches to your gift to that special someone.

CRUNCH Minis Heart Shaped Box: Whether you are a minimalist looking for a no-frills gift, or an unabashed romantic, the CRUNCH Heart Box provides a small token of appreciation to your friend/significant other on this day.

Ferrero Rocher 16-Piece Heart Box: 16 delicious Ferrero Rocher chocolate candies, presented in a gift box, the perfect Valentine's Day or Chinese New Year gift for him or her.

Ferrero Collection 10-Piece Heart Box: Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to surprise your loved ones with an elegant symbol of your affection - a Ferrero Rocher heart. Each heart-shaped box contains 10 delightful pieces to create an indulgent gift for your loved ones.

Grand Ferrero Rocher (Available in Dark & Milk Chocolate): Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to surprise your loved ones with an elegant symbol of your affection - the Grand Ferrero Rocher. Discover the smooth dark chocolate shell or milk chocolate shell with hazelnut pieces, all wrapped in gold foil with a seasonal bow. A special gift to celebrate the moment.

Assorted Chocolate Minis for Valentine's Classroom Exchange from Butterfinger, Crunch, 100 Grand, and Baby Ruth : From Baby Ruth and 100 Grand to Butterfinger and CRUNCH bars, this assorted combination of flavors of fun is an easy way for kids to enjoy Valentine's Day with their friends! Each fun sized piece is wrapped with "To" and "From" to be easily personalized and handed out in class.

Fannie May® 1LB Pixies® Heart: Fannie May's most popular confection and a Valentine's Day premium chocolate favorite, the famous Pixies are the perfect combination of rich buttery caramel and crunchy pecans drenched in milk chocolate. Packaged in a delightful and beautiful heart-shaped box.

Fannie May 2LB Chocolate Assortment Heart: Fannie May's most popular assortment features a delectable selection of milk and dark signature tastes – from the famous Pixies and Trinidads® to the buttercreams, toffees and fruit-filled favorites. This gift comes in a beautiful heart-shaped satin box.

Kinder Bueno Mini Share Pack: Valentine's Day gets Bueno! The Kinder Bueno Mini Share Pack contains crispy, creamy individually wrapped milk chocolate pieces that are perfect for sharing with family and friends on Valentine's Day or Galentine's Day.

Kinder & Love Mini Heart : A perfect gift or treat to share! In this heart shaped box comes 25 individually wrapped chocolate mini hearts made with the classic Kinder smooth milk chocolate and a creamy milk filling.

Kinder Joy® Plush Unicorn: Looking for a unique way of saying "I love you" this Valentine's Day? Families will love the Kinder Joy Plush Unicorn that comes with a soft unicorn, complete with an adoption certificate and three Kinder Joy eggs with surprise toys!

Kinder Joy Valentine's Egg: Kinder Joy lovers rejoice! This Valentine's Day, gift your family a uniquely themed egg with hearts and a special message.

Kinder Joy 6ct Valentine's Eggs: This giftable Valentine's Day pack of Kinder Joy eggs is perfect for those looking to share a treat and toy with classmates or family.

Mother's® Puppy Love Cookies: Make Valentine's Day even sweeter with limited edition Mother's Puppy Love cookies. Inside each bag are irresistible vanilla shortbread cookies shaped like X's and O's, and the most adorable puppy shape, coated in pink and white frosting, and dotted with red, pink and white sprinkles.

Tic Tac Big Berry Adventure®: Share the love this Valentine's Day with a delightful mix of rich raspberry and juicy blueberry flavors. Limited Edition Tic Tac® Big Berry Adventure Valentine's Day packs are the perfect pick-me-up for your Valentine and come with gift tags to personalize.

Make your Easter baskets eggcellent this spring.

Butterfinger Llama Themed Minis Basket Filler Pack: The Butterfinger Llama Themed Minis Basket Filler Pack will help make your Easter basket even more festive for this anticipated day. It will ensure your children's baskets are even more egg-cellent and serve as a cute gift to celebrate Easter.

Butterfinger Minis Bag: This Butterfinger bag comes with mini sized candies in festive spring wrappers. Whether you are decorating for your party or baking treats, these Easter bags add a festive touch to your household Easter activities.

Buncha Crunch® Theater Box: Add in a box or two of Buncha Crunch Theater Box to shake things up this Easter.

CRUNCH Egg: Looking to make your Easter basket more festive? The CRUNCH Egg is here to spruce things up and add a little crunch and chocolate!

CRUNCH Solid Bunny: This solid creamy milk chocolate with crisped rice, comes in the festive joyful bunny shape – the perfect center for each child's Easter basket.

CRUNCH Minis Bag: These CRUNCH bags come as minis wrapped adorned in festive spring wrappers, special seasonalized treats for you and your loved ones! Whether you are decorating for your party or baking treats, these Easter bags add a festive touch to your household Easter activities.

Ferrero Rocher Easter Milk Hollow Egg: Looking for the perfect addition for your Easter basket? This hollow egg is a premium eye-catching and mouthwatering centerpiece for your basket to be complete!

Ferrero Rocher Golden Eggs - Available in Milk, Dark and White Chocolate: These Golden Eggs offer a new experience available in small egg format of milk, dark and white chocolate flavors. Perfect to share, hide in easter baskets or to treat yourself!

Ferrero Rocher 13-piece Easter Bunny: 13 delicious Ferrero Rocher chocolate candies, presented in a gift box, the perfect Easter basket and egg stuffers, or gift for loved ones.

Ferrero Rocher 12-piece Seasonalized Gift Box: Celebrate the moment. Bring home the special occasion chocolate everyone loves. This premium 12-piece count of gourmet chocolate is the perfect Easter celebration chocolate for filling eggs and baskets, or for any party or holiday celebration.

Fannie May Heritage Collection 1LB Gift Box : Put all your Easter favorites in one basket with our new premium chocolate collection. This best of Fannie May collection features a selection of our signature tastes – from Pixies®, Buttercreams, Chocolate Covered Caramels, and Nut Clusters.

Fannie May Spring Mint Meltaways 1LB Gift Box : All dressed up for the season. Our Spring Mint Meltaways® feature green, pink and yellow pastel confection wrapped around a mint chocolate center.

Fannie May 8-piece Cream Eggs Gift Box : Our popular cream eggs feature luscious creamy centers wrapped in premium chocolate and pastel confection. The 8-piece box includes 2 Milk Chocolate Vanilla Buttercreams, 2 Trinidad, 1 Dark Chocolate Raspberry Buttercream, 1 Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter, 1 Green May & 1 Milk Chocolate Fruit & Nut.

Keebler ® 10" Crusts: Make Easter magical this year with these subtly sweet and crispy crusts. Ideal for no-bake pies, the 10'' crusts provide two more servings than Keebler's Original 9-inch Ready To Eat Crust.

Keebler Mini Crusts: The Keebler Mini Graham Cracker Ready To Eat Crust contains six individual subtly sweet and crispy crusts that are perfect for no bake pies with spring-themed fillings.

Kinder Bueno Share Size: The Kinder Bueno Share Size contains four crispy, creamy individually wrapped milk chocolate bars that are great for small gifting or as an Easter basket filler.

Kinder Bueno Mini Share Pack: The Kinder Bueno Mini Share Pack contains crispy, creamy individually wrapped milk chocolate pieces that are perfect for sharing with family and friends on Easter and throughout the spring season.

Kinder Easter Bundle: Calling all Kinder lovers! This Kinder Easter Bundle is an easy way to put together an Easter basket filled with seasonally themed treats including 2 Hollow Figure 6cts, 1 bag of Mini Eggs, 2 bags of Kinder Milk Chocolate filled figures, and 4 Kinder Joy Eggs.

Kinder Joy Easter Egg: Hop into spring with a limited-edition Kinder Joy Easter egg! The best part? There are 12 limited edition toys to collect for the Easter season – time to get cracking!

Kinder Joy 6ct Easter Eggs: The Kinder Joy 6ct of Easter eggs are perfect for gifting or Easter egg hunts. Families can also unlock a whole new level of play and discovery with Applaydu.

Kinder Joy 4ct Easter Eggs: The perfect Easter basket stuffer and great for sharing, gifting, treating, and decorating for the season.

Kinder Chocolate Mini Eggs: The Kinder Chocolate Mini Eggs are great for basket stuffing or gifting throughout the season. These individually wrapped eggs are made with smooth milk chocolate with creamy milky filling.

Kinder 6ct Spring Animal Hollow Figures: Spring is in the air! These packs come with six fun individually wrapped Kinder Spring Animal Hollow Figures with smooth milk chocolate and creamy milky lining are sure to get you into the Easter spirit.

Kinder Chocolate Filled Figures: The Kinder Chocolate Filled Figures come with 12 individually wrapped chocolate figures that can be placed into Easter baskets, shared with friends or gifted this season!

Mini Nutella® Easter Jar: An adorable 1.05 oz. mini glass Nutella Jar with light green and yellow lids in festive packaging, that's sure to brighten any Easter basket!

Raisinets® Theater Box: For all Raisinets lovers, this theater box will surely put a smile on their face and a spring in their step when they unbox their basket.

Assorted Chocolate Minis from Butterfinger, Crunch, and Baby Ruth : The 85-piece assorted bag comes with Butterfinger, Crunch, and Baby Ruth Mini chocolates in 6 festive spring wrappers, and they provide a special treat to fill your eggs for your Easter egg hunt adventures!

Tic Tac Fruit Adventure®: Mix it up with Tic Tac® Fruit Adventure. Flavors including sweet cherry, tangy orange, tart apple, and juicy passion fruit joined forces to add unforgettable fun flavor to your Easter basket this year.

For more information on new and returning innovations visit www.ferreronorthamerica.com and follow along on Ferrero's Pinterest page for recipes and celebration ideas.

*Pricing may vary based on the discretion of the retailer.

About Ferrero

The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with beloved treats including Kinder®, Nutella®, Ferrero Rocher® and Tic Tac®. Ferrero Group is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. More than 35,000 "Ferrerians" are committed to helping people celebrate life's special moments with high-quality products. Commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate are at the heart of Ferrero Group's family culture. Our programs and partnerships ensure our work is environmentally sustainable and beneficial to local communities.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 4,400 employees in 12 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Yodice

Ayodice@golin.com

(PRNewsfoto/Ferrero) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ferrero North America