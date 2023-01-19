Etobicoke trading card store Emmett's ToyStop to hold grand opening on Feb. 1, 2023

To celebrate, customers will receive 20% off all in-store purchases on opening day.

ETOBICOKE, ON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Emmett's ToyStop Inc. today announced the February 1st grand opening of their new collectibles, gaming, and trading card store at 5449 Dundas Street West in Etobicoke.

To celebrate the launch, the shop is offering 20% off in-store purchases, and 10% off online purchases made on opening day. The store is open for business 9:30 AM-9:00 PM Monday to Friday, 10:00 AM-6:00 PM on Saturday, and 11:00 AM-6:00 PM on Sunday.

The company began in the Summer of 2022 as an ecommerce website selling Funko Pop! and trading cards in Canada and the US. In January, they expanded their product line and soft-opened their brick-and-mortar store, located just off HWY 427 near Kipling GO station. Their product range includes:

Pokémon trading cards , boosters, and rare singles

Yu-Gi-Oh! boosters and cases

Trading card game accessories

Funko Pop!, Tamashii Nations, and other vinyl figurines

Beyblade, NERF, and board games

Marvel Legends and other action figures

The idea for the business started after owners Steve Homen and Betty Oliviera introduced their son, Emmett, to some of their favourite hobbies and games.

"We loved shopping with Emmett at all the hobby stores in the city but got frustrated when the products we wanted were out of stock or not available", said Homen. "We had always kicked around the idea of running our own store and Emmett's interest in trading cards inspired us to make it a reality."

The owners are committed to carrying a wide array of unique, in-demand toys and games to please customers of all ages. The shop also plans to launch family-friendly in-store events within the next year, offering a place for the gaming community to play in trading card game tournaments for fun and prizes.

"Getting to see people enjoying gaming as much as we do, that's why we got into this. It's a dream come true."

About Emmett's ToyStop Inc.

Emmett's ToyStop is a hobby store founded in 2022 and named after the owners' son, Emmett, and his love for gaming and collectibles. They offer shipping across Canada and the US. Learn more and browse their product line at EmmettsToyStop.com.

