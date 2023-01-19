CloudHedge is Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud-Native Computing

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudHedge, an industry pioneer with its end-to-end Continuous Application Modernization platform, OmniDeq™, has been named Cool Vendor in Cloud-Native Computing by Gartner.

The report acknowledges CloudHedge's ability to securely deliver agile digital transformation and modernization journeys for large-scale enterprises, enhancing their efficiency. CloudHedge accelerates application modernization and migration to cloud-native architectures through machine learning AI-powered insights

The report recognizes that cloud migration continues to proliferate in this post-pandemic world and recognizes CIOs and IT leaders:

Should actively track and optimize cloud spending at the workload level by investing in the right tools

Choose vendors that can provide consistent platform capabilities and NoOps model across distributed and hybrid cloud environments to reduce operational overheads and enhance productivity

The report validates CloudHedge's technology-agnostic and multi-cloud architectural approach to building digital products, given the shifting centre of gravity from private IT to public cloud environments.

"We are humbled and honoured by this recognition as 'Cool Vendor' as it affirms our platform approach. OmniDeq™ to fast-tracks digital transformation and is used for continuous modernization by top Fortune 500 enterprises," said Abhijit Joshi, CEO and Co-founder of CloudHedge.

"OmniDeq™ smartly automates multiple workflows of legacy application modernization and enhancing deployability across environments. Further, OmniDeq™ continuous modernization platform powered by R6Ai brings predictability & drives efficiency," added Sameer Karmarkar, CTO and Co-Founder of CloudHedge.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, concerning this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CloudHedge:

CloudHedge is a leader in the continuous modernization of enterprise application workloads through its intelligent and automated modernization platform – OmniDeq™. OmniDeq™ is the industry's first end-to-end, intelligent Continuous Application Modernization Platform powered by R6Ai™ that enables enterprises to experience an accelerated and seamless application modernization journey. OmniDeq™ is the most mature modernization platform, providing intelligent, customizable, smart automated workflows for modernizing legacy application workloads. Due to its cloud-neutral nature, OmniDeq™ modernizes applications into inter-operable containers.

