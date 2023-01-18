TechSurge Global Deep Tech Summit Announces All-Star Roster of Speakers from Tech, Venture, and Government

Kara Swisher, Vint Cerf, John Chambers, John Hennessy, Rene Haas, Sanjay Mehrotra, and Indermit Gill are just some of the names to join annual summit taking place on February 13, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSurge, Silicon Valley's Global Deep Tech Summit , announced today that it will host its annual event on February 13, 2023, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. TechSurge gathers some of the most prominent and creative minds within global Deep Tech business, investment, and academic research for a series of inspirational fireside chats and forward-looking panel discussions.

TechSurge is hosted by Celesta Capital, a Deep Tech venture capital firm led by founding partners Nicholas Brathwaite, Michael Marks, Lip-Bu Tan, and Sriram Viswanathan. The summit brings together leaders and executives for a day-long program of keynote talks and panels examining opportunities and challenges in the development, commercialization, and acceleration of global Deep Tech. Panel discussions will include exploration of AI proliferation, web 3.0 evolution, the global chip wars, emerging innovations within high-tech/biotech convergence, as well as insights into the global macroeconomic and venture investment landscape, and much more.

Deep Tech is a cross-cutting sector characterized by technology innovations built upon significant scientific discovery or engineering advancement. Deep Tech companies are often focused on newly integrating advanced technologies into major industries or developing cutting-edge performance improvements which enable mass adoption of emerging applications.

"We believe this is a very exciting time for the Deep Tech space," said Sriram Viswanathan, Founding Managing Partner of Celesta Capital. "There has probably never been a period in history where we have seen a greater scale and pace of technology discovery, nor this level of need for new tech-enabled solutions. Celesta is thrilled to host the TechSurge Summit to provide a platform for the network of entrepreneurs, business leaders, technologists, and investors who will meet the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. We are thankful to our incredibly dynamic speakers that we're certain will leave attendees excited and optimistic about the future."

TechSurge 2023 speakers include: Kara Swisher, Technology Journalist; Vint Cerf, Internet Pioneer; Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron; James Rothman, Nobel Prize Recipient; Rene Haas, CEO of Arm; John Hennessy, Chairman of Alphabet; Ronnie Chatterji, White House CHIPS Act Coordinator; Daniel Dornbusch, CEO of Excision Bio; Indermit Gill, Chief Economist of World Bank; Navin Chaddha, Managing Director of Mayfield; Melanie Matheu, Founder of Prellis; Jaime Montemayor, Chief Digital Officer of General Mills; Kunle Olukotun, Professor, Stanford University and Co-founder of SambaNova Systems; Elissa Murphy, VP of Engineering, Google; Christian Mitchell, EVP, Chief Customer Officer & Head of Strategic Partnerships, Northwestern Mutual; Lareina Yee, Senior Partner and Technology Council Chair at McKinsey & Co.; among others still to be announced.

This yearly event brings together thought leaders and disruptors who are dedicated to pushing boundaries across all areas of the deep technology industry. The 2023 Summit is sponsored by Deloitte and Wilson Sonsini. The summit is invite-only, however, invitations can be requested on the event's website. More information can be found at techsurgesummit.com .

About Celesta Capital

Celesta Capital is a leading deep technology venture capital firm that leverages synergies between leading centers of innovation in the US, India, and Israel to create globally impactful enterprises. The Celesta team, with deep operating experience, has built multi-billion-dollar businesses at companies such as Intel, Cisco, and Flex. The firm has funded over 90 technology companies globally and actively invests in the following verticals: software, semiconductors, intelligent systems, bioconvergence, and industry transformers. Learn more at http://celesta.vc .

