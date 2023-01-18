School Choice Celebration in Chandler Aims to Spread Love for Learning

Free event to feature practical resources, student performances, family fun

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A school choice celebration in Chandler on Wednesday, Jan. 25 is on a mission to spread love of learning — and information about local schools.

All families are invited to the community event where parents will find resources to promote school options and fun activities for families like free face painting, balloon twisting, music, crafts, and cookies and popcorn. From a rainbow slide and ball pit for little ones to coffee and application resources for parents, the event will engage the entire family. The fun-filled celebration is hosted by Love Your School and will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SoHo63's Gramercy Ballroom.

The event, which is expected to draw more than 100 community members, seeks to support families in navigating their school options. From unrestricted public school transfers to a newly-expanded Education Savings Account program for private school and homeschool students, Arizona is one of the most flexible states in the nation when it comes to K-12 education.

The event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. In Arizona, additional flagship events include a student showcase in Phoenix and a school carnival in Tucson.

"Love Your School is pleased to bring our first ever National School Choice Week Celebration to Chandler this year," said Jenny Clark of Love Your School. "We look forward to connecting and supporting local families who are curious about school options and looking to find a school that they love!"

Families can reserve their spot for the free celebration in Chandler at bit.ly/3i5ciZX.

Love Your School exists to help families explore the many school options available, and celebrate each one through creative storytelling, relevant and fun resources, and practical support.

SoHo63 is located at 63 E. Boston St.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

