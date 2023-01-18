Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors names Connor Doherty, Brooks Blackmon, and Amy Sitzman Executive Managing Director

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors is proud to announce the appointment of Connor Doherty, Brooks Blackmon, and Amy Sitzman to Executive Managing Director.

Since its founding in 2013, Blueprint has remained steadfast in its commitment to recognize leaders who have set an example of delivering excellence in its business within the healthcare real estate space, offering them meaningful stake in the platform. Doherty, Blackmon, and Sitzman have exhibited unwavering commitment to the betterment of the company and have each embodied the underlying spirit of industriousness that Blueprint was founded upon.

"Amy, Brooks, and Connor have each made remarkable contributions to Blueprint and its unmatched track record over the better part of the past decade. Each has unique talents and has emerged from a leader within our firm to leaders in the marketplace," said Blueprint's Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Ben Firestone.

Carrying a combined 25 years of experience in the seniors housing space, Doherty, Blackmon, and Sitzman have set themselves apart through distinctive perseverance and strategy, undoubtedly earning their titles of Executive Managing Director.

"Connor brings a unique combination of grit and grace to deal-making. He consistently delivers on deals of all shapes and sizes," Firestone said of Connor Doherty, who joined Blueprint in 2014 and has consistently remained a top producer in the firm.

Brooks Blackmon joined Blueprint in 2016 and quickly emerged from a trailblazer in the Southeast to a major player in the seniors housing space nationally. "Brooks has rapidly ascended the credibility scale with institutional investors in the space, all while maintaining the humility to effectively lead entrepreneurs and regional providers through complex transactions," said Steve Thomes, Executive Managing Director and Head of Business Development.

Amy Sitzman has consistently proven to be an innovator and top producing leader within the firm since she joined in 2017. "Amy's ability to develop relationships and earn trust paired with her creativity and unrivaled determination has made her as active as anyone in the industry," said Blueprint's Chief Vision Officer & Co-Founder, Jacob Gehl, who identified Amy's incredible potential from another post within the industry.

"I love this firm," remarked Sitzman when addressing the company earlier this week. "Blueprint always said 'you have an idea? Great, let's do it. They let me be me and do what I wanted to do. However I thought I could get the sale over the finish line. And I became successful doing that. It felt good to do what I enjoy doing and what I do well and to not be held back in any form or fashion," she said in a recent interview. Blueprint is pleased to begin the new year with the expansion of its leadership with each of the newly appointed Executive Managing Directors.

Chicago-based Blueprint was founded in 2013 with a mission to elevate healthcare real estate brokerage through collaboration and data. They have since become the most active advisor in the seniors housing and healthcare space, with a proven track record of 570 transactions valued at over $9.8 billion. The company's proven model intersects broad market coverage with unrivaled analytics. Blueprint has comprehensive industry expertise in skilled nursing, seniors housing, medical office, behavioral healthcare, and capital markets.

