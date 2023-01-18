BATTERY COUNCIL INTERNATIONAL JOINS GLOBAL BATTERY ALLIANCE

North American Battery Manufacturers Recognized as an Industry Association Partner to Support a Responsible and Circular Battery Value Chain by 2030

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Battery Council International (BCI) is pleased to announce that the association has joined the Global Battery Alliance (GBA).

Batteries powering sustainable development. (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to working with the GBA community to support a responsible and circular battery value chain."

GBA is a public-private collaboration platform founded in 2017 at the World Economic Forum to help establish a sustainable battery value chain by 2030. It brings together leading international organizations, NGOs, industry actors, academics and multiple governments to align collectively in a pre-competitive approach to drive systemic change along the entire value chain. It provides its more than 120 members a collaborative platform to pool their expertise to achieve the shared goals of circularity, environmental protection and sustainable development.

"The GBA is pleased to welcome BCI to its growing membership base. Cooperative multi-stakeholder engagement among critical stakeholders is necessary to realize our vision of a sustainable and responsible battery value chain, and we look forward to working with BCI in making our vision a reality," said GBA Executive Director Inga Petersen.

BCI Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Roger Miksad, commented, "We are honored to join the impressive list of organizations that support GBA. As one of the first industries to develop a true circular economy across North America, BCI supports GBA's Guiding Principles, in particular to establish a circular battery value chain to support the transition to a low carbon economy. We look forward to working with the GBA community to support a responsible and circular battery value chain."

Battery Council International (BCI) will soon celebrate its 100-year anniversary as the leading trade association of the North American battery industry representing more than 125 member companies. Formed in 1924, BCI joins together battery manufacturers and recyclers, marketers and retailers, suppliers of raw materials and equipment, and battery distributors from across North America and around the world. BCI members are committed to responsible manufacturing and recycling processes, and serve as a unified voice for environmental, health and safety stewardship. The organization continues to unite members within the lead industry to successfully communicate and protect through education, science, and government efforts the most successful circular economy on the planet. With 99% of used lead batteries collected and recycled in the U.S. and the typical new lead battery containing 80% or more of recycled content, BCI supports the path toward similar sustainability goals for all other battery chemistries. For more information visit www.batterycouncil.org.

(PRNewsfoto/Battery Council International I) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Battery Council International