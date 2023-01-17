Students, Parents, and Educators to Speak Up for School Choice Jan. 24 at Kentucky Capitol

Students, Parents, and Educators to Speak Up for School Choice Jan. 24 at Kentucky Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, parents, educators, and school choice supporters from across Kentucky come together for a press conference in Frankfort at the State Capitol to highlight the resilient desire for school choice in the Bluegrass State.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

The event will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Back Steps of the Kentucky Capitol (700 Capital Avenue in Frankfort). In the wake of the Kentucky Supreme Court's ruling on the state's Educational Opportunity Accounts, supporters of K-12 education options are determined to raise awareness about how the state could benefit from greater educational opportunity.

Hosted by EdChoice KY, the event will include student, parent, and teacher speakers. The event is open to the press and the public.

"Despite the setbacks that Kentucky families experienced with regard to the Commonwealth's new school choice program, students still need as many options as possible," said Andrew Vandiver, president of EdChoice KY. "This event will educate the public about the importance of ensuring that all Kentucky children have access to educational experiences that meet their distinct needs."

EdChoice Kentucky is a 501c3 nonprofit organization focused on informing the Commonwealth about educational choice programs.

The Jan. 24 event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (NSCW), which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families.

In addition to this event, 242 public and private schools in Kentucky registered with National School Choice Week to host independent events and activities this January. The education options across the state that are celebrating the Week enroll an estimated 77,787 students across all grade levels and include traditional public schools, public magnet schools, private schools, and homeschooling families.

For more information, visit edchoiceky.com or schoolchoiceweek.com .

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week