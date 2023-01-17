Putnam, Koop set to be featured speakers at AHR Expo

The New Flat Rate leadership team to lead the conversation on pricing, expanding services

DALTON, Ga., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate , the No. 1 price generating software for home service contractors, will have two featured speakers during the upcoming AHR Expo, Feb. 6-8. President Danielle Putnam and CEO Rodney Koop will host two industry sessions in conjunction with Women in HVACR covering a range of topics regarding pricing and expanding services.

The New Flat Rate CEO Rodney Koop, left, and President Danielle Putnam will host two industry sessions in conjunction with Women in HVACR during the AHR Expo, Feb. 6-8. (PRNewswire)

Koop's session will take place on Feb. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at booth B310. Titled "Water Restoration and Indoor Air Quality Solutions," Koop will be teaching contractors how to uncover profitable solutions and expand their business with water restoration and IAQ services.

"As business owners, sometimes we get so caught up in the day-to-day operations that we don't have time to explore new ideas that could take our company to the next level," said Koop. "There is a multitude of opportunities out there that contractors can use to maximize their growth. Water restoration and IAQ solutions can provide high profit work year-round, and this session will show contractors how to leverage those opportunities for their benefit."

Putnam's session "How to effectively increase your pricing" is on Feb. 7 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at booth B312. The industry session is geared toward helping contractors learn how to effectively increase their pricing and safely discover what their market will bear.

"Finding the perfect price for your services can be the difference between maximizing your profits and your business failing," said Putnam. "With the world constantly changing, contractors have to evolve and change their service pricing. Inflation, labor and material shortages have played a major role in the HVAC industry, and this session will teach contractors how to adapt to those changes."

AHR Expo is the essential event for HVACR professionals attracting the most comprehensive gathering of the industry from around the globe each year. The three-day event provides a unique forum where manufacturers and suppliers of all sizes and specialties come together to share ideas.

For more information about The New Flat Rate, please visit https://thenewflatrate.com/.

For more information about AHR Expo, please visit https://www.ahrexpo.com/.

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 retail pricing generator during the 2021 HARDI conference, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The New Flat Rate