One of the world's most desirable Michael Jordan trading cards at auction at PWCC Marketplace

—Highly sought-after Michael Jordan trading card features uncommon jersey patch and difficult-to-find perfect autograph—

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's most sought-after Michael Jordan trading cards is on the auction block at PWCC Marketplace – and potential buyers already have the card above the half-million-dollar mark with multiple days left to go in bidding.

This 1997 Upper Deck Michael Jordan Game Jersey Patch Autograph trading card is up for auction at PWCC Marketplace through Jan. 19, 2023. (PRNewswire)

The card in question is the uncommonly-seen and unquestionably unique 1997 Upper Deck Michael Jordan Game Jersey Patch Autograph card – of which there are just 23 copies in the world.

The card sits at $552,000 in bidding, including Buyer's Premium, as of press time. The auction closes to new bidders at 7 p.m. PT on Jan. 19.

View the auction: https://www.pwccmarketplace.com/premier-auction/7184

The card is autographed by Jordan and constructed with a patch of a game-worn jersey – but it's a jersey from his 1992 All-Star Game appearance.

No Bulls jersey. No rookie designation. Why is this particular card so sought after among collectors?

"This issue was the very first time you could pull an autographed Michael Jordan card with a game-used patch out of a trading card pack," said Jesse Craig, Vice President of Sales at PWCC Marketplace. "Only 23 of these were released so it was basically impossible to open a pack and find one. But collectors knew they existed and that gap between supply and demand means this is a grail-level card."

Is this truly the most sought-after Jordan trading card? Past buyers have given the card plenty of evidence to at least make the claim. Of the top five all-time sales for Jordan trading cards, four spots are occupied by sales of copies of this trading card. The card has twice seen sales north of $2 million according to public sales records. Those are the only two Jordan sales to ever crest the $2 million mark.

The copy on the auction block at PWCC is graded to a Near Mint 8 by third-party grading company Beckett. Of particular note is that the blue ink autograph received a perfect 10 grade – an extremely difficult designation to achieve as the surface design of the card is very unique and resulted in many less-than-perfect signings.

"You see very few perfect 10 grades for the autographs on these cards," Craig said. "The surface here is tough to sign on and you typically see some issues with the pen striking the card. That's not the case with this example."

