Gov. Sununu Proclaims Jan. 22-Jan. 28 "New Hampshire School Choice Week," Recognizes Options as Vital for Kids' Education

New Hampshire families to hold more than 80 events during the twelfth annual celebration of school choice

CONCORD, N.H., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Chris Sununu has officially declared Jan. 22-Jan. 28 to be School Choice Week in New Hampshire. During the Week state, city, and county leaders nationwide will join parents, students, and educators to raise awareness of the importance of customizable education options.

Gov. Sununu's proclamation comes on the heels of a year of historic school choice expansions nationwide. The proclamation highlights the importance of high-quality education options for the success of New Hampshire kids. It also recognizes the importance of parents knowing all the types of schools available in their state in order to identify the best educational option for their child.

"School Choice Week in New Hampshire" is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, a weeklong national celebration of K-12 education that takes place during the last week of January. The full text of the proclamation can be found on the School Choice Week website at schoolchoiceweek.com/proclamations-2023 .

For the Week, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 88 activities across the state of New Hampshire–– rallies, in-school celebrations, and a school fair in Manchester–– all of which aim to spark conversations about the opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children's education.

More than 25,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about school choices of every type.

"New Hampshire continues to shine with its enthusiasm and devoted commitment to expanding opportunities for children," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Gov. Sununu's proclamation recognizes how important options are to families across the state, and we are excited about the different activities planned across the state this year."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/new-hampshire

