1Konnection Launches Beta Platform and App for Acquisitions in Senior Housing and Healthcare Real Estate

MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Konnection, the Senior Housing & Healthcare Real Estate tech startup, announced the upcoming launch of its beta deal management platform. The confidential marketplace that connects buyers, sellers and brokers through AI matchmaking on acquisition opportunities, will now have communication and CRM-like tools available for users to leverage throughout their deal making process.

1Konnection's deal management platform provides a centralized solution for discovering and managing deals. AI matchmaking enables sellers and brokers to identify new leads as buyers get access to deals that match their buying criteria. Registered users will be given early access to the newest features such as chat messaging, document sharing, deal feedback and buyer pre-vetting functionality, to help power their deal making process from marketing to execution.

The 1Konnection app works similar to traditional dating apps, like Tinder, but with one directional swiping functionality. Users purchase "1Konnection" free at the App store for both iPhone and Android users. They then register and add in deals or buying criteria to populate matches, at which point, the one directional buyer swipe process begins. Sellers will receive notification of new leads and will be able to communicate on the go.

"We're revolutionizing the way deals are discovered, marketed and executed. Our platform takes transactions to the next level by maximizing deal value, leveling the playing field and getting all players a seat at the table!" said CEO and Founder, Yoni Kirschner.

With over $2.5 billion in deal volume and 6,000+ registered users, 1Konnection helps buyers and sellers find the right match by expanding reach nationwide, staying confidential and getting deals done faster.

Interested readers are invited to sign up for free at www.1Konnection.com

About 1Konnection

1Konnection is a confidential marketplace specifically designed to help owners and operators discover and managing senior housing and healthcare real estate opportunities in a more efficient, educated manner. Our platform empowers industry professionals to get in front of the right deals at the right time, so they no longer miss out on potential deal making opportunities. Since launching in 2021, the 1Konnection platform has registered over $2.5 billion in real estate selling opportunities with 6,000+ registered users.

