PBS ANNOUNCES NEW PROGRAMMING AT WINTER 2023 TCA PRESS TOUR

PBS PROGRAMMING

Multiplatform Initiative to Explore Climate Change from Diverse Perspectives with New Series and Specials, Including HUMAN FOOTPRINT, a Second Season of AMERICA OUTDOORS, and the New PBS KIDS Series WEATHER HUNTERS from Al Roker Entertainment

PBS is launching an unprecedented environmental and climate programming initiative that explores impacts on the country and planet. The comprehensive effort marks a bold commitment to bring together the very best in science, history, and news programming in 2023 and beyond. Building on more than 200 hours of climate and environmental content currently available across its various platforms, PBS and its member stations will focus on the challenges of a changing climate while highlighting examples of positive impact.

Series Partners with 10 Public Media Stations to Engage Audiences Around the Climate Crisis–and Innovative Solutions–through Localized Content and Two New Films Premiering in April 2023

The award-winning PBS science series NOVA, produced by GBH, is launching a national campaign, CLIMATE ACROSS AMERICA, spotlighting how climate change affects communities across the U.S. and engaging audiences in productive conversations about innovative climate solutions. Leveraging the reach and power of the PBS system to drive a national conversation about local impacts and solutions — with major support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting — NOVA is working with 10 public media stations and students in classrooms to produce and distribute climate-focused content, rolling out in spring 2023. Nationally, NOVA will present two new, one-hour climate documentaries: "Weathering the Future," premiering Wednesday, April 12, and "Chasing Carbon Zero," premiering Wednesday, April 26.

Next Phase of Program Includes Details on Eight New Films Set to Debut This Year

PBS revealed the first wave of content creators who will receive funding support to included details on new measures as part of a larger Diverse Voices Initiative to support the careers of early and mid-career filmmakers from underrepresented communities to further diversify public media.

New Three-Part Series Follows John Leguizamo's Continued Quest to Uncover the History and Often Overlooked Contributions of Latino People

In 2018, acclaimed Broadway and film actor John Leguizamo kicked off an exploration of Latino history in his Tony-nominated play Latin History for Morons, cramming 3,000 years of history into a 90-minute one-man show. Now, following his triumphant Broadway run, and prompted by a quest to discover lost Latino heroes throughout history, Leguizamo sets out on his most ambitious journey yet in the new three-part documentary series, AMERICAN HISTORIA. Co-created by Leguizamo and award-winning filmmaker Ben DeJesus, who also serves as director, The WNET Group, Latino Public Broadcasting and Latino digital media and entertainment company NGL Collective are collaborating to produce the series. A co-presentation of The WNET Group and Latino Public Broadcasting's VOCES, AMERICAN HISTORIA is set to premiere nationwide on Tuesday, August 29.

Two-Part, Four-Hour Film Traces the Near Demise – and Ultimate Return – of the U.S. National Mammal, While Examining the Species' Connection to Indigenous Communities and the Land

THE AMERICAN BUFFALO, premiering Oct. 16 and 17, is the biography of an improbable, shaggy beast that has found itself at the center of many of the country's most mythic and heartbreaking tales. The series, which has been in production for four years, will take viewers on a journey through more than 10,000 years of North American history and across some of the continent's most iconic landscapes, tracing the mammal's evolution, its significance to the Great Plains and, most importantly, its relationship to the Indigenous People of North America.

"Boston School Battle" and "The Harvest" Premiere Fall 2023 on PBS and Streaming on PBS.org

"Boston School Battle (w.t.)" viscerally captures the class tensions and racial violence that met the city's decision to use busing to end school segregation. The film is directed by Sharon Grimberg and Cyndee Readdean. "The Harvest" is a personal and powerful look at Leland, Mississippi's attempts to desegregate its schools. The film is directed by Sam Pollard and Douglas A. Blackmon, one of the Leland students and the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Slavery by Another Name: The Re-Enslavement of Black Americans from the Civil War to World War II." Both films are executive produced by Cameo George and will premiere in Fall 2023.

PBS KIDS

New Show to Support Young Viewers' Understanding of Earth Science and Meteorology

Production has begun on WEATHER HUNTERS, a new animated science series for kids ages 5-8 from Al Roker Entertainment, the production company led by beloved Emmy-winning "TODAY" weatherman and host, Al Roker. The main character is 8-year-old Lily Hunter, a weather detective who shares her investigations with her family, including dad Al Hunter, voiced by Roker. Through adventure and comedy, the series will help further young viewers' interest and knowledge of Earth science and meteorology, both key building blocks of climate education.

New Show from Mighty Picnic and Pipeline Studios to Boost Problem-Solving Skills and Showcase Benefits of Working Collaboratively for Young Viewers

Production has begun on LYLA IN THE LOOP, a funny and engaging animated series for kids ages 4-8 from Mighty Picnic and Pipeline Studios. The show stars Lyla, a dynamic 7-year-old Black girl, her close-knit family, fantastical blue sidekick Stu, and a host of relatable and quirky characters living in her community, who together spotlight creative problem-solving and critical thinking skills while working collaboratively with others.

