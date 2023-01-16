EcoGen Biosciences Announces EcoGen Brasil, Bringing Globally-Certified CBD Products to Doctors and Patients

Kadenwood's Wholly Owned Subsidiary EcoGen Rebrands CannaMeds, Brings Established Infrastructure and Quality Standards

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoGen Biosciences ("EcoGen" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and supplier of hemp-derived specialty ingredients, proprietary formulations, and private-label finished products in the United States, announced today that the Company is rebranding its Brazilian CannaMeds brand of cannabidiol (CBD) products as EcoGen Brasil, to bring world class quality CBD to the market, with the confidence of physicians.

EcoGen Brasil Logo (PRNewswire)

EcoGen Brasil CBD products will be prescribed by local Brazilian medical doctors.

EcoGen Brasil, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadenwood, will continue to offer products with the same potency, efficacy, and quality as CannaMeds while bringing new formulations and innovations to the market. The CBD products will be prescribed by local Brazilian medical doctors.

"Brazilian doctors and patients are looking for safe, consistent and high-quality CBD products as a solution to health and wellness," said Cassio Ismael, EcoGen Brasil Head of Sales. "We have loyal consumers who trust their doctors to prescribe CBD products and are proud to deliver reliability backed by US standards and certifications to the people of Brazil."

"As evidenced through our certifications, EcoGen stands apart as a committed leader to quality and safety standards for CBD products. We are perfectly positioned for EcoGen Brasil to take our trusted product formulations to the next level with an added layer of consistency and safety." said Jason Waggoner, General Manager of EcoGen Brasil. "EcoGen is known throughout the world for highest quality standards, as well as the best, purest, most potent CBD. EcoGen Brasil will continue to deliver our products to CannaMeds patients with the same consistency, safety, and reliability under the care and recommendation of their physicians."

The Company has achieved the ISO 9001 - 2015 quality standard for manufacturing processes, in a global recognition from the Internal Organization of Standards , which authorizes auditing firms across the world to audit and certify that companies are meeting quality standards for manufacturing globally.

EcoGen has also received the BRC Global Standards Certification for meeting FoodChain ID Certification L.C. requirements for excellence in the extraction, purification, crystallization, formulation, and packaging of cannabidiol (CBD) isolate and CBD distillate formulations, both packaged and stored ambient. These standards are globally recognized and supported by many leading brands and retailers, and are not yet widely adopted in the global hemp industry.

To learn more about EcoGen Brasil, visit www.EcoGenBrasil.com.

To learn more about EcoGen Biosciences, visit https://ecogenbiosciences.com/ .

About EcoGen Biosciences

EcoGen Biosciences (EcoGen) is a leading vertically-integrated manufacturer and supplier of hemp-derived specialty ingredients in North America. Using proprietary equipment, processes, and formulations, EcoGen has developed a broad range of the highest quality ingredients and customized formulations for a broad range of industries. Founded in 2016, EcoGen is the first seed-to-sale CBD manufacturer, known for manufacturing the purest CBD raw materials and finished products. The Company is also a leader in international distribution with CBD isolate, water-soluble CBD (Nano), and THC-free CBD distillate. As the leader in hemp genetics, EcoGen promotes sustainable agriculture, using its proprietary processing and extraction technology to ensure the highest quality products at the lowest price making cannabinoids more accessible to the world.

About Kadenwood

Founded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately held plant-based, consumer products company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically-integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains no THC. In 2019, Kadenwood launched its first branded products under LEVEL SELECT™ in personal care.

