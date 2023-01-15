Lexmark to Showcase AI-Driven Smart Retail Solution Suite and other Print and Digital Signage Solutions at NRF 2023

Lexmark to Showcase AI-Driven Smart Retail Solution Suite and other Print and Digital Signage Solutions at NRF 2023

Lexmark Smart Retail Solution Suite helps optimize store performance and deliver an outstanding customer experience while increasing Conversion Rates and Average Transaction Value.

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced it will showcase their award-winning, retail-ready printers and solutions at NRF 2023, Retail's Big Show and Expo, Jan. 15 to 17, at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York. The Lexmark showcase will be located in booth #6128.

"The retail landscape has changed profoundly since we last attended NRF in person in 2020," said Paul Merritt, Lexmark Industry Director for Retail. "Retailers are looking for new ways to increase profits while delivering an exceptional customer experience. We are thrilled to be back in person at NRF and look forward to demonstrating our newest and best retail-specific offerings that help connect a retailer's physical and digital worlds."

Here's what will be on display in Lexmark booth #6128:

Lexmark Retail Solution Suite

Lexmark will preview its exciting new AI-driven Smart Retail Solution Suite, which connects the retailer's physical and digital worlds. The solution allows retailers to understand in real-time what is happening in and around the store so they can swiftly react to those insights to:

Streamline operations and simplify task management

Improve employee productivity and engagement

Ensure store compliance to uphold your in-store brand

Notify store associates of stock-out events of high-margin items

Personalize signage based on customer behavior

Print and Software Solutions

Demonstrations on the show floor will include:

Supporting Resources

About Lexmark

Lexmark creates cloud-enabled imaging and IoT technologies that help customers worldwide quickly realize business outcomes. Through a powerful combination of proven technologies and deep industry expertise, Lexmark accelerates business transformation, turning information into insights, data into decisions, and analytics into action.

Lexmark and the Lexmark logo are trademarks of Lexmark International, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Lexmark International, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Lexmark International, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lexmark