The University of British Columbia Establishes Trimble Technology Lab Serving the Faculty of Forestry

WESTMINSTER, Colo., and VANCOUVER, B.C., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a commitment to cultivate a highly-trained workforce that will drive the innovative solutions of tomorrow, Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and the Faculty of Forestry at the University of British Columbia (UBC) are collaborating to establish a state-of-the-art Trimble Technology Lab at UBC's Forest Sciences Centre.

As with many industries, the forestry profession is undergoing digital transformation to improve productivity and drive sustainability. Research and teaching at UBC Forestry is offering students new opportunities to learn and gain skills using industry-focused software and hardware technologies. With an in-kind gift from Trimble, the lab at UBC will be the first forestry-focused lab for Trimble and the first lab of this type in Canada.

Among the lab technologies that will help expand teaching and research opportunities are computer-based decision support systems, 3D modeling software, rugged field-tablets and 3D laser scanners. Educational areas that will benefit from this new lab space include silviculture, stand dynamics, forest biometrics, carbon management, sustainable harvesting systems and resource identification, quantification and many more.

"The advancement of forestry and natural resources education and learning opportunities in British Columbia will enable next-generation professionals to tackle the big challenges of tomorrow. This gift to UBC represents Trimble's commitment to the future of sustainable forestry practices," said Amy Northcutt, director of Education and Outreach with Trimble. "Students graduating from UBC Forestry programs in the coming years will be equipped with knowledge of the latest technologies. They will enter careers within forestry and adjacent fields such as civil engineering and construction well-equipped to address some of the most urgent challenges surrounding carbon sequestration in the sustainable built environment."

"The Trimble Technology Lab at UBC gives students and researchers access to some of the most innovative digital tools that are being integrated into forestry practices across the industry," said Dr. Nicholas Coops, UBC Forestry professor and Canada research chair in Remote Sensing. "Making this technology available under one roof will help UBC Forestry continue to provide the highest caliber educational and research opportunities."

The lab will include a broad range of Trimble's industry-leading technologies such as the Trimble® XR10 HoloLens with hardhat, TX8 laser scanners, robotic total stations and field tablets. Advanced software solutions include RealWorks® scanning software, eCognition® data analytics software, Tekla® Structures, Tekla Structural Design Suite, Trimble Access™ field software, TerraFlex™ GIS data collection, and the company's popular 3D modeling software, SketchUp Pro, as well as the Trimble Connected Forest™ portfolio, which enables forestry professionals to collect, communicate, and analyze information across the forest to mill supply chain—improving productivity and streamlining operations.

