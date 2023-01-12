Riyadh Season: Messi Faces Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh Season Cup

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Three years after their last encounter, the two most popular football superstars, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, with 12 Ballon d'Or wins between them, meet in Riyadh Season Cup, organized by the Saudi General Entertainment Authority as part of Riyadh Season 2022 activities. This exciting encounter, which will take place on January 19th at King Fahad Stadium in Riyadh, pushed ticket requests to attend the match to more than 2 million, from 170 countries.

PSG vs Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr On January 19th, at 8 pm KSA time, in King Fahad Stadium. (PRNewswire)

The team of the stars of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr will be led by the international coach Marcelo Gallardo, and the match will be managed by Saudi referees. Entertainment and fun will multiply with the presence of World Cup stars, such as Neymar, Mbappe and Hakimi, and stars of the Saudi national team, such as Salem Al-Dawsari and Saleh Al-Shehri, who scored the goals of the Saudi victory over Argentina in the match between the two teams in the last edition of the World Cup.

