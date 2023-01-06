SurvivorNet Announces SurvivorNetTV's New Partnership With Independa Ramping Distribution Across Millions of LG Smart TVs

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SurvivorNet has announced a partnership with Independa to bring SurvivorNetTV Programming to all 2021, 2022, and new LG Smart TVs via the Independa Health Hub®. As the recognized leader in remote engagement, education and care, Independa provides a comprehensive ecosystem of health information including telehealth visits, medical information and a variety of video offerings. All of which made the platform a natural fit for SurvivorNetTV, a streaming channel launched by SurvivorNet in 2020. SurvivorNetTV became the first channel for cancer survivors and has recently expanded with content across a variety of chronic disease categories for millions of monthly active viewers.

SurvivorNetTV delivers critically acclaimed nonfiction films such as "Jim Allison: Breakthrough," the groundbreaking documentary on the Nobel Prize-winning scientist behind game-changing discoveries in immunotherapy. And original episodics like "Love, Kam," the heartwarming first-person series chronicling the life of a young woman as she navigates lymphoma and comes out cancer-free.

Audiences also have been tuning in to watch "SN&You", the channel's deep dive into everything from diet, to mental health, to sex after cancer, not to mention prominent members of the survivor community like Joan Lunden, Tom Brokaw and Giuliana Rancic, all sharing their experiences and insights.

Beyond cancer, the channel serves up plenty of hope and inspiration like "The Power Of Mindset" series. These endearing films serve as vital reminders that the way we think can prove to be a powerful tool when it comes to maintaining balance and happiness.

"Every day we go to work and say, 'What else can we do to serve the survivor community,'" said SurvivorNet CEO, Steve Alperin. "Thanks to Independa, we'll be sharing SurvivorNetTV's message of hope and positivity with an even larger audience."

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with SurvivorNet and to include content for cancer, chronic disease and other topics like PTSD as part of our Independa Health Hub," said Kian Saneii, Independa founder and CEO. "The addition of compelling stories of hope, courage and perseverance from SurvivorNetTV is yet another great way people will enjoy all the free content and benefits in the Independa Health Hub."

About SurvivorNetTV

Now streaming to millions of monthly active users across linear and connected TV, accessible via app stores and the LG Smart TV dashboards, SurvivorNetTV is the first channel for cancer survivors. It features 24/7/365 programming to share information, hope and inspiration throughout the cancer community and beyond.

About SurvivorNet

SurvivorNet is the most trusted source for cancer information, helping 2.5-million people per month to make better decisions about their care. The platform features top physicians delivering highly detailed information on specific cancers and was built in collaboration with the leading comprehensive cancer centers. SurvivorNet is also a major producer of uplifting short and long form video content providing hope and inspiration for patients across a wide variety of disease categories.

Steve Alperin is the founder and CEO of SurvivorNet.

About Independa:

Founded in 2009, Independa, Inc, is the innovator of the award-winning TV-based social engagement, education and care platform. Independa transforms any television into a simplified, bi-directional engagement window to the world, enabling those who are difficult to reach and socially isolated to connect with caregivers and loved ones. Independa helps people stay at their residence of choice longer, safer and more comfortably, delivering on the joys and possibilities of a Life, Connected™.

