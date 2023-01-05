Labrador Systems Previews New Solutions at CES® 2023 to Serve Growing Demand from Home Health and Care Providers

Latest features will be demonstrated live at the Amazon Experience Area and the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labrador Systems today returned to CES® presenting new demonstrations of its award-winning personal robot at two locations within the Venetian Expo. The Labrador® Retriever will be featured at the Amazon Experience Area as well as the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP (Venetian Expo A-C, Smart Home Category, Booth #52332).

The Labrador Retriever personal robot empowers people to live more independently and extends the impact of caregivers.

First announced at CES 2022, the award-winning Labrador Retriever personal robot empowers people to live more independently and extends the impact of caregivers. The assistive robot lightens the load of daily activities by moving essential items within the home and bringing them within reach. (See one-minute intro video here.)

One of the Retriever's unique abilities is to make smart home devices more accessible to people in their homes. Show attendees will be able to see new ways that Labrador is integrating with connected products to improve access for individuals where health issues are impacting their physical activities.

As one example, Labrador will be test demonstrating a proof-of-concept featuring Amazon's Echo Show 10, which will be installed on top of the Labrador Retriever. On its own, the Echo Show 10 is an HD smart display with the Alexa. The device can rotate toward a person when they say the wake word ("Alexa"), helping the screen stay in view as they move around the room. When combined with the Retriever, this enables a new degree of freedom for customers by bringing the Echo Show 10 within easy view in different parts of the home. The result is a new way of interacting with the Retriever as well as broader range of options for connecting with caregivers. A video of the demo is available here.

"The proof-of-concept demo with the Echo Show 10 is a preview of what we will be testing in our next rounds of pilots with care providers," said Mike Dooley, CEO and Founder of Labrador Systems. "Capabilities like this can make a dramatic difference in the quality of people's lives and their ability to live independently while staying connected with others, and we're grateful to Amazon's team for their support on this project."

"The Alexa Fund originally invested in Labrador due to our belief in the utility of robotics and the company's vision to utilize this technology to benefit customers with mobility challenges or who lack access to home assistance," said Paul Bernard, Director of the Alexa Fund. "This test demonstration with Retriever and our Echo Show 10 not only makes technology physically within reach via voice, but also showcases the power of ambient intelligence as the system can operate and navigate independently in the background."

Labrador Systems Joins AgeTech Collaborative from AARP

Labrador will be running its demos at both the Amazon Experience Area as well as at the Age Tech Collaborative™ booth by AARP.

AARP, the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age, launched its AgeTech Collaborative™ platform to scale new solutions for the $8.3 Trillion 50+ market. As a new graduate of AARP's Startup Accelerator program and member of the AgeTech Collaborative™, Labrador joins an ecosystem of entrepreneurs, VCs, and industry leaders to meet the changing needs of our society.

In late 2022, Labrador announced reservations from leading care providers to support individuals in a variety of settings. Organizations set to receive the first deliveries of the Retriever Pro include: On Lok PACE, Nationwide Insurance, Masonic Homes of California, Western Homes Communities, Eskaton, The Perfect Companion, Presbyterian Villages of Michigan, University of Michigan Flint, and Graceworks Lutheran Services.

The Retriever is the first autonomous robot of its kind to be deployed in homes at this scale to physically assist individuals where pain, injury or other health conditions impact their daily activities. It is large enough to carry items such as a laundry basket but agile enough to navigate the tight spaces of a home. The Retriever also features an innovative retrieval and delivery system to bring items within reach, enabling caregivers to set up items for delivery when they are not present. Caregivers and users can easily command the Retriever using their smartphone or with their voice through an Alexa-enabled device.

About Labrador Systems, Inc.

Labrador Systems is an early-stage robotics company developing a new generation of assistive robots to help individuals live more independently and extend the impact of caregivers. The company's core focus is creating affordable solutions that can transform the future of home healthcare by addressing practical and physical needs at a fraction of the cost of commercial robots. Labrador Systems' investors include SOSV/HAX, Amazon's Alexa Fund, iRobot Ventures, Grep VC and SkyRiver Ventures. Labrador was awarded a National Science Foundation Phase I SBIR Grant in 2021 and a Joseph F. Engelberger Foundation Robotics Grant for Elder Care in 2022. For more information, visit www.labradorsystems.com.

