Italdesign and CLIMB-E at CES 2023

MONCALIERI, TURIN, Italy, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Italdesign is celebrating its 55th anniversary at CES 2023 in Las Vegas with Climb-E, an autonomous transportation concept, and its fresh and dynamic corporate image. Climb-E embraces evolution in the concept of local sustainable urban mobility into continuous sustainable urban mobility. Along with its intended privately owned use, Climb-E can bring services to consumers through its ability to integrate into next-gen and future civil and residential structures.

The Climb-E concept integrates with a building's architectural design, expanding residential and/or office space. The Schindler system is designed to move the Climb-E capsule between the building space and The Skid, which will provide autonomous on-road transportation for four passengers. (PRNewswire)

Following the success of its Pop.Up and Pop.Up Next projects in 2017 and 2018, Italdesign continues its mobility innovation and confirms its position as a pioneering technological hub capable of uniting different industrial sectors through advanced case studies. In Climb-E – with Italdesign for horizontal mobility, Schindler for vertical mobility, and Politecnico di Torino for architectural integration – the three have joined to create a visionary but realistic seamless mobility concept, featuring Easyrain's technologies.

Italdesign interprets new forms of future social and commercial activities with Climb-E and presents several examples of services offered straight to people's doors and addressing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.

Italdesign showcases the Climb-E concept at CES 2023, along with the innovative company's fresh and dynamic new corporate image.

For more detailed information such as the full press release with Climb-E specifications, please use the links below to download the Italdesign Climb-E press kit, images, and videos.

Please visit our Booth 10214, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, North Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center or virtually experience the show here https://www.italdesign.it/virtual-booth-at-ces-2023/.

Contacts:

Franco Bay Head of Communications, franco.bay@italdesign.it, +39 333 7897749

Umberto Giorio Events, Product & Technologies Officer, umberto.giorio@italdesign.it, +39 334 6590102

Lorenza Cappello Senior Press Officer & Public Relations and Communications Dept. Coordinator, lorenza.cappello@italdesign.it, +39 335 5685997

Gary Fong North American Public Relations, gfong@bumpercomm.com, +1 678-772-8385

The Schindler system is designed to move the Climb-E capsule between the building space and The Skid, which will provide autonomous on-road transportation for four passengers. (PRNewswire)

The Climb-E concept can be for private use, either transporting the owner and passengers to a destination or bringing services directly to user's doors. (PRNewswire)

The Climb-E concept can be for private use, either transporting the owner and passengers to a destination or bringing services directly to user's doors. (PRNewswire)

Climb-E also can project dynamic crosswalks to inform pedestrians of their right of way or to warn of possible passing vehicles. (PRNewswire)

The Climb-E concept integrates with a building's architectural design. The Climb-E capsule separates from The Skid that provides autonomous EV mobility, and the Schindler system moves the Climb-E capsule to residential space and/or office suite where it provides additional floor space. (PRNewswire)

The Climb-E capsule’s windows include semi-transparent screens that let you use a wide range of multimedia content. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Italdesign