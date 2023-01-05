InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Connector for Two Electrical Cords (TLP-136)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a contractor and while working on jobs we constantly find ourselves tying cords together in a knot and having to unsnag a cord off a doorway, staircase, corner, uneven board, or ladder rung," said an inventor, from Littlefield, Ariz., "so I invented the CORD CONNECTOR. My design eliminates the hassle of trying to keep your cords together while using them and without the hassle of the cord catching or snagging on everything."

The patent-pending invention provides a secure way to hold two electrical cords together. In doing so, it prevents the cords from pulling apart. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, homeowners, office workers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

