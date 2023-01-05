InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Plastic Recycling Bags (TRO-781)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to drain beverage cans before putting them in the recycling bag," said an inventor, from Charlie Lake, BC, Canada, "so I invented the TIP & TOSS. My design helps to prevent hassles and messes when recycling beverage cans."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to drain excess liquids from beer/beverage cans prior to deposit within a plastic recycling bag. In doing so, it prevents liquids from accumulating within the plastic recycling bag. As a result, it helps to reduce leaks, odors and messes. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-781, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp