HONEYWELL TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCE 2023 OUTLOOK DURING ITS INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

HONEYWELL TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCE 2023 OUTLOOK DURING ITS INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) will issue its fourth quarter financial results and 2023 outlook before the opening of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Thursday, February 2. The company will also hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST.

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell) (PRNewswire)

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

Contacts:





Media Investor Relations Bevin Maguire Sean Meakim (704) 654-7023 (704) 627-6200 bevin.maguire@honeywell.com sean.meakim@honeywell.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Honeywell