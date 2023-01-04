Kaleyra to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), an enterprise Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) business, announced today management's participation at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference, being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, from Tuesday, January 10, 2022, to Thursday, January 12, 2022.

Management will present at the conference in-person on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 10, 2022. The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Dario Calogero, Chief Financial Officer, Giacomo Dall'Aglio, and Vice President of Investor Relations, Colin Gillis, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, January 10, 2022 and Wednesday January 11, 2022. To schedule a meeting with Kaleyra's management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to KLR@mzgroup.us .

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots. Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1,600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers. For more information, please visit www.kaleyra.com .

