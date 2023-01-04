HL Klemove and Sonatus Announce Collaboration to Enable Next-Generation E/E Architecture for Software-Defined Vehicle Applications

Joint reference design to accelerate development of gateway and software-defined vehicle applications

Hardware solution from electronics leader HL Klemove based on NXP® Semiconductors' S32G vehicle network processor and other high-performance networking and storage components.

Dynamic software platform from Sonatus manages vehicle networks and enables advanced vehicle services such as data collection and vehicle automation

LAS VEGAS and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (CES 2023) – HL Klemove , a global leader in autonomous driving and advanced electronics systems and Sonatus , a global leader in software-defined vehicle technologies, today announced the availability of a new Automotive Gateway Reference Design, aimed at accelerating the development and production of advanced automotive systems ranging from conventional gateways to game-changing zonal architectures. Through a combination of a hardware platform from HL Klemove and a software platform from Sonatus, the resulting reference design will accelerate development and exploration of how core vehicle networks are designed.

"This collaboration between HL Klemove and Sonatus forms a valuable foundation to unlock new value and possibilities for the future of mobility. Together our innovations future-proof the fundamental shift towards new E/E architectures and software-defined vehicles with an efficient, flexible, and scalable solution, said Pal-Joo Yoon, the CEO of HL Klemove. "This partnership is a great example of how R&D expertise from two companies can come together to create something innovative that benefits both partners and customers."

"With modern E/E architectures, the industry is going through a transformation similar to the evolution in data centers years ago. As the industry evolves the vehicle's compute, network, and storage an advanced vehicle subsystems integrated approach is required, drawing on sector-specific expertise in hardware and software working together," said Jeffrey Chou, CEO of Sonatus. "Collaborating with HL Klemove has allowed us to create a platform that is well-suited to serve a range of important markets. We are proud to demonstrate the capabilities of Sonatus software through this collaboration and look forward to accelerating the development of future gateway and zonal applications.''

The Automotive Gateway Reference Design's hardware platform is based on the NXP S32G vehicle network processor and can support safety architectures up to ISO 26262 ASIL D. Through high-speed interfaces for CAN FD and Automotive Ethernet, the system enables high performance communication both within the vehicle, and to and from the cloud, including for OTA updates. It includes a Marvell Brightlane 88Q5192 automotive ethernet switch targeted for ASIL B. It also includes 256GB of automotive-grade NVMe SSD from Micron to enable advanced storage capabilities, which is important for gateway applications.

"NXP is focused on building silicon and solutions to help lead the automotive industry shift to new vehicle architectures and software-defined vehicles. Our NXP S32 automotive platform is well-positioned to serve processing needs from central compute to zonal end nodes," said Brian Carlson, Global Marketing Director for Vehicle Control and Networking Solutions at NXP. "The new reference design from HL Klemove and Sonatus incorporating the NXP S32G vehicle network processor with safe real-time and applications processing, networking and security enables developers to explore a wide range of SDV applications from service-oriented gateways to zonal controllers."

The software platform from Sonatus helps automakers create a foundation for dynamic software-defined vehicles that can evolve and adapt in real-time—empowering them to innovate faster, reduce complexity and costs, and become more agile. This platform spans from vehicle network and services management to value-added capabilities including dynamic data collection, vehicle automation, security, as well as critical aspects needed for future zonal vehicle architectures. Sonatus award-winning software is in production today in a range of vehicles and has been recognized with numerous awards and finalist nominations such as PACEpilot 2021, PACE finalist 2022, and AutoTech Connected Vehicle Platform of the year 2022.

Sonatus will demonstrate the reference design in action at CES Booth #4467 in Las Vegas showcasing important use cases ranging from zonal controllers to cybersecurity.

ABOUT SONATUS

Sonatus is accelerating vehicle software innovation, helping automakers build software-defined vehicles that can evolve and adapt over their lifetimes. Leveraging extensive automotive and data center experience, the company compresses decades of digital innovation into scalable vehicle and cloud software solutions, empowering OEMs to innovate faster, become more agile and reduce complexity and costs. Sonatus' award-winning Digital Dynamics™ platform is currently in-market in Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, and will be on the road in millions more vehicles in 2023. The company has raised more than $110 million USD with world-class automotive, technology, and venture investors including Hyundai Motor Group's Kia Corporation, Foxconn, LG Electronics, Marvell, SAIC Capital, Translink Capital, UMC Capital, and Wanxiang Group Company. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with offices in Paris, France and Seoul, Korea. For more information visit www.sonatus.com .

