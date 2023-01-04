Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Appoints New Members to Executive Board

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is pleased to welcome newly appointed members, Pareshkumar (Paresh) Patel, MD and Andres Soriano, MD, to its Executive Board, effective January 1, 2023.

Pareshkumar Patel, MD and Andres Soriano, MD are the newest appointed members of the FCS Executive Board, effective January 1, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Quadruple board-certified in medical oncology, hematology, internal medicine, hospice and palliative care, Dr. Paresh Patel provides care to patients out of the FCS Tallahassee Cancer Center. Previously holding the Vice Chair position, Dr. Patel will now serve as the Quality Committee Chair on the FCS Executive Board. In addition to his new appointment, Dr. Patel is the recipient of the 2021 FLASCO "Advocate of the Year" award, the current president of the Capital Medical Society, and has been elected to serve on the 2023 Community Oncology Alliance (COA) Board.

Dr. Andres Soriano is triple board-certified in hematology, oncology and internal medicine and currently cares for patients at FCS Englewood and Venice HealthPark locations. Dr. Soriano is active in clinical trial research, having a special interest in Phase 1 clinical trials. This will be Dr. Soriano's first term serving the FCS Executive Board.

"Dr. Patel and Dr. Soriano are exemplary physicians and leaders both within FCS and in the medical and oncology communities. It is an honor and a privilege to have them serve on our Executive Board," remarked FCS President & Managing Physician Michael Diaz, MD.

In addition to its newest members, FCS Chief Medical Officer of Therapeutics & Analytics Lucio N. Gordan, MD will remain Chair Emeritus and Noel A Maun, MD, PhD, current FCS Compliance Committee Chair and Disciplinary & Ethics Co-Chair, concludes his service on the Executive Board.

"We are grateful for Dr. Maun's service to our Executive Board over many years and offer our appreciation for the generous time Dr. Gordan continues to commit to the important work being done," adds Dr. Diaz.

"FCS continues to position itself as a global oncology leader, expanding upon innovative technology and treatments and making them available to patients. Our Executive Board is critical to ensuring we can continue delivering the highest quality of care. We greatly value their leadership," says FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker.

For a complete list of FCS Executive Board Members, visit: https://flcancer.com/physician-leadership/

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

