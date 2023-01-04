Clinscience joins forces with Florida-based oncological CRO, OncoBay Clinical

WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuca Clinical Trials Inc, a holding company held by Neuca Group, the proprietor of Clinscience international CRO, reiterates its commitment to advancing clinical research through Technology and Data Integrity by increasing its clinical operations in the US.

Krystyna Kowalczyk, CEO of OncoBay (left), Tomasz Dąbrowski CEO of Clinscience (right) (PRNewswire)

The transaction gives NEUCA Group a 72.6% stake in OncoBay. Based in Tampa, Florida, the CRO was founded by Moffit Cancer Center.

OncoBay is a boutique CRO offering comprehensive, custom-curated solutions for biotechnology companies developing avant-garde immuno-oncology therapies. The company provides unrivaled scientific support and conducts clinical operations in the US with a team of 100+ oncology experts.

The investment reflects the exceptional partner dynamic between Clinscience and OncoBay, already collaborating for over two years, leveraging their distinct competencies to bridge Europe and the US. Clinscience offers OncoBay its leading-edge global Data Management and Technology services and conducts clinical operations in Europe. In turn, OncoBay enables Clinscience to conduct clinical operations in the US and grants access to the US biotechnology market. Currently, the companies are jointly advancing several dozen immuno-oncology projects.

"The unbound dedication to immuno-oncology, tailored solutions, and use of Technology and Data consistency are elements that tied our organizations right from the beginning. Our combined powers, supercharged by complementing competencies, proprietary technologies, and streamlined organizational structure, set the stage for a full-scale global alternative in the clinical research market. It allows us to further expand our abilities in cancer research providing our clients with comprehensive support in their pursuit to develop innovative cancer treatments," said Tomek Dabrowski, CEO at Clinscience, responsible for the clinical trials segment at NEUCA Group.

"The connection between OncoBay and Clinscience provides an exciting opportunity to influence global oncology clinical research. The combination of oncology expertise, global footprint, and innovative analytics with in-line data assessment tools create the foundation for a unique organization that aims to accelerate research impacting cancer patients' lives. The larger connections to the world-class Patient Access available through the Clinscience European Partner Sites Program distinguish this partnership and our ability to transform clinical research positively." said Krystyna Kowalczyk, Oncobay CEO, and co-founder.

Krystyna Kowalczyk, and Dannelle Palmer, OncoBay's Chief Operating Officer, join the leadership team at NEUCA Group's clinical research segment. Krystyna takes the CEO role of the combined structures of Clinscience and OncoBay. Tomek Dabrowski continues his responsibilities as President and Chairman of the Board.

