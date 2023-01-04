New lineup redefines the limits of performance, introduces game-changing, glasses-free 3D displays, and adds premium durability as new sustainable solutions take off

KEY POINTS

Creative visions, broadened : Full creator solutions, including glasses-free 3D OLED technology 1 unveiled, reshaping visual experiences

Power and creativity: ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 3D OLED, Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, Zenbook Pro 14 OLED, and more

Innovation in displays : ProArt Display OLED PA32DCM and ProArt Display PA279CRV professional-grade monitors

Incredible for business: ExpertBook B9 OLED, Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip, and ExpertWiFi EBM68, for comprehensive and powerful commercial solutions

Full throttle: ASUS TUF laptops feature 13th Gen Intel® Core™ or AMD® Ryzen™ 9 Zen 4 CPUs; AMD Radeon™ RDNA3 or NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 40 GPUs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS today revealed its latest lineup of innovations, world debuting products, and sustainable actions during its Seeing An Incredible Future virtual launch event for CES® 2023. New featured innovations include ASUS Spatial Vision, glasses-free 3D OLED laptop display technology, which provides a unique visual and working experience for creators. ASUS also announced its out-of-this-world creator solutions including Windows 11-ready laptops with up to the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ HX series CPU and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs. New products include ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED (H7604), Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602BZ), Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404), Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404), Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604), ProArt Display OLED PA32DCM, and ProArt Display PA279CRV.

ASUS Presents Seeing An Incredible Future at CES 2023

A range of new commercial products was also announced, each delivering incredible performance, versatility, and expandability for business. Highlights included the new ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403CVA) an incredibly light and powerful commercial laptop crafted for business executives, the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip (CX3401FBA) laptop for immersive gaming and versatility, and the ASUS ExpertWiFi EBM68 router for high speeds and high security. This array of new business solutions offers the perfect companions for non-stop productivity, durability, and security.

Viewers were also introduced to the all-new ASUS ExpertCenter PN64-E1 and PN42, along with the ASUS Chromebox 5 (CN67) mini PC — offering maximum performance, connectivity, storage, and possibilities.

Gamers were treated to the new TUF Gaming A15/17 (FA507/707) and F15/17 (FX507/707) laptops with up to 13th Gen Intel® or AMD Ryzen™ 9 Zen 4 CPUs and the latest GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, delivering ultimate speed, reliability, and performance for joyful gaming experiences. All models include three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate2, providing access to hundreds of high-quality PC games.

During the show, ASUS emphasized the brand's pioneering role in innovating for a sustainable future. "As we progress on this incredible journey towards sustainability, we continually leverage our technological leadership, data-driven rigor, and human-centered philosophy," said ASUS Co-CEO S.Y. Hsu, "our goal is to ultimately create a net-zero enterprise that drives the shift towards a circular economy — with a responsible supply chain creating shared values for each and every one of us."

For those present in Las Vegas, all the on-stage products showcased during the virtual launch event, as well as during the separate Republic of Gamers (ROG) CES virtual launch event, and much more, will be available for an exclusive hands-on experience at The Venetian Expo, Meeting Room #3002, on January 4, 2023, from 10:00-18:00; and on January 5-7, from 09:00-18:00.

Leveraging technology to create durable, reliable, and sustainable innovations

Over a decade ago, ASUS introduced the carbon-neutral laptop, followed closely by the revolutionary ASUS Bamboo-series laptops and, more recently, our carbon-neutral business laptop in 2022. After these early steps toward creating a better future, ASUS continues to innovate and today showcased some of the sustainable actions being taken to bring exciting innovations that create the most ubiquitous, intelligent, heartfelt, and joyful smart life for everyone.

This year, over 90% of ASUS consumer laptops will meet EPEAT and ENERGY STAR® 8.0 standards. By focusing on product quality, functionality, durability, and upgradability, ASUS ensures longer product lifecycles by building products from the ground up with sustainability in mind. ASUS uses sustainable materials in product manufacturing and packaging — and has actively procured and employed 1,500 tons of PCR (Post-consumer recycled) plastic since 2017, along with over 20,000 tons of recycled paper in 2022. To do more, ASUS consistently pushes recyclability, resulting in over 40,000 tons of electronic waste (e-waste) being recycled in recent years.

And our sustainability efforts don't stop there. By building more durable products, we are able to reduce waste and prolong the life of our laptops, as well as ensure users have incredible experiences, no matter where they are. That is why the all-new 2023 ASUS consumer laptop models and beyond will undergo the strictest durability testing of any product in the consumer laptop market — the extraordinarily tough MIL-STD 810H US military-grade standard, based on 12 test methods and 26 test procedures — to deliver long-lasting value, reliability, and durability.

Additionally, ASUS has partnered with Ishizuka Glass for our antimicrobial treatments, using its IONPURE antimicrobial agent on select products. ASUS introduced the ASUS Antimicrobial Guard Plus3 Silver Ion coating, which can inhibit the spread of 99% of virus and bacteria ― including COVID-194 ― over a 24-hour period5. This technology is specifically tested6 on viruses such as Influenza A (H3N2) and H1N1; it also follows ISO 21702 and ISO 221967 testing protocols to help ensure a more hygienic user experience.

Improved software and hardware for creators

During the CES 2023 event, ASUS introduced a range of new and updated software and hardware innovations for content creators. All the new ProArt Studiobook, Zenbook Pro, and Vivobook Pro laptops will come with the latest GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPUs. Backed by NVIDIA Studio technologies for creators, products with NVIDIA RTX GPUs benefit from RTX optimizations in over 110 creative apps, NVIDIA Studio Drivers for the highest levels of stability and performance in creative apps, and exclusive AI-powered NVIDIA tools: Omniverse™, Canvas, and Broadcast.

"AI is being infused throughout creative workflows, driving artists from concept to completion faster than ever," said Jason Paul, vice president and general manager of the Studio platform at NVIDIA. "ASUS ProArt, Vivobook, and Zenbook laptops, powered by new GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, combine breathtaking style with the performance and reliability creators need to power advanced tools like generative AI and NVIDIA Omniverse."

ASUS today also introduced ASUS Spatial Vision, the glasses-free (autostereoscopic) 3D OLED technology, which allows immersive 3D experiences on a laptop — with no wearables required. This is made possible using a lenticular lens and advanced eye-tracking camera technology, enabling the display to weave distinct images for each eye, resulting in an autostereoscopic 3D image. Users can also switch effortlessly between 2D and 3D. This new technology can totally change creator workflows, as users will be able to see the details of 3D objects and effects directly on the screen without needing to review physical prototypes, saving time and money while making their workflow more efficient.

These incredible OLED displays offer a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, a 0.2 ms response time, and a 120 Hz refresh rate for seamless visuals ― all while minimizing crosstalk for the smoothest viewing experience. They also offer great potential for rapidly-growing metaverse applications. This glasses-free 3D OLED technology integrates with the exclusive apps in the ASUS Spatial Vision Hub, which allows users to watch 3D videos and movies, play 3D games, and enjoy 3D model visualization or content creation. ASUS Spatial Vision also provides development tools built on SR (Simulated Reality) from our partner Dimenco, with supporting materials and guidelines to equip developers with unlimited potential by covering gesture control, interactive learning and much more to build a visionary ecosystem around 3D technologies.

ASUS today also announced ProArt Creator Hub 2.0, which is designed to ensure creators can best utilize their powerful ASUS hardware and software to bring their ideas to life. This new version hosts a refreshed, modern user interface and an exclusive new feature — Color Control, which combines all the color solutions specific to creators. ProArt Creator Hub 2.0 updates the ASUS Dial and ASUS Control Panel capabilities to not only allow new customizations for Adobe® apps, but also for productivity, entertainment, and content creation apps — including Microsoft 365, Spotify, YouTube, and popular web browsers. ProArt Creator Hub 2.0 will be available for all Studiobook, Zenbook, and Vivobook models with ASUS Dial, ASUS DialPad, or ASUS ScreenPad Plus. It will also be available for the ProArt mouse range as well as all ASUS touchscreen monitors.

To push the limits of the creator experience, ASUS has joined forces with Pantone®, the world-leading authority on color, to provide an opportunity for creators to gain access to and utilize the Pantone resource database, including the Pantone Libraries, Color Space data, Color Harmonies, and much more. All these features will be available on all ASUS creator laptops via the ASUS-exclusive ProArt Creator Hub 2.0 software. "Since Pantone and ASUS serve the same creative audience of more than 10 million designers and producers around the world," said Tom Dlugos, Sales Director - OEM Displays for X-Rite Pantone, "it provides the perfect alignment for our mutual customers to take advantage of our joint innovation and gain direct access to Pantone's extensive color information."

Creativity in mind, full of innovations

ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED (H7604): 3D OLED creator mobile workstation

ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED (H7604) is our 3D OLED creator mobile workstation, transcending the ordinary to go far beyond the everyday. It has a refined Mineral Black finish and features a step-wise design that enables slimmer screen bezels and makes room for the rear air vents. This design also allows the laptop screen to lie flat, offering any viewing angle up to 180°.

With its groundbreaking new glasses-free 3.2K 120 Hz 3D OLED display, content creators and gamers can view 3D photos, videos, or even games ― without cumbersome glasses or headsets. Creating 3D visual content is made faster and more intuitive, and ASUS Spatial Vision technology allows 2D visual content to be seamlessly converted to immersive 3D in real time with the flick of a switch. The super-bright OLED panel delivers stunning detail and vivid colors, featuring adaptive dimming technology to maximize display life.

Its unstoppable 13th Gen Intel Core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU, up to 64 GB of upgradeable memory and ultrafast storage frees creators to do what they do best: create and design, without boundaries. The certified color-accurate 16-inch 3.2K 120 Hz 3D OLED display does full justice to every creative vision, providing unrivaled visuals. A large, stylus-compatible haptic touchpad and the intuitive ASUS Dial rotary control offer ultimate precision and control in apps. It also enables seamless connectivity to all the latest peripherals via dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, with up to 40 Gbps transfer speeds.

Additional benefits include advanced ASUS IceCool Pro thermal technology, which gives the ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED the edge when it comes to performance and quietness. It also has the ASUS Dial for precise and intuitive creative control.

For those who prefer a more conventional display, a traditional 2D OLED touchscreen panel is also available. Later, in Q2 2023, the ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED family will be updated with a model featuring a pro-certified NVIDIA RTX laptop GPU.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604): Wow the world in 3D

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604) is an innovative 16-inch laptop for creators that also features ASUS Spatial Vision technology with the glasses-free autostereoscopic 3D OLED 3.2K 120 Hz display. It is configurable with up to 64 GB DDR5 4800 MHz RAM with dual SO-DIMMs, and up to a 2 TB PCIe® 4.0 x4 SSD.

This powerful creator-focused laptop is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core processor, with graphics provided by the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU, along with a MUX Switch and NVIDIA Studio Driver support for an on-demand performance boost when gaming. An upgraded cooling system allows the full 150 W thermal design power (TDP) to be safely unleashed.

Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED has advanced ASUS IceCool Pro thermal technology and the ASUS DialPad for precise and intuitive creative control. It also benefits from dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports for ultrafast transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps and a standard SD card reader.

ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602BZ): The most powerful Zenbook yet

Partnering with Intel, ASUS has redesigned the impressive Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602BZ) for 2023 to make it the most powerful version ever. The new laptop features a unique Intel processor with the latest ASUS Supernova System-on-Module (SoM) design. This module packaging technique has a number of benefits, including a reduction of the motherboard core area by 38%, increasing the overall cooling efficiency of the system. This leaves extra room for the GPU power components, helping them to reach higher TDP values, giving users more stability and higher GPU performance. In addition, the laptop adopts a liquid metal thermal compound, reducing its temperature by 7°C in high performance mode, allowing it to achieve a total TDP of up to 155 W.

With its breakthrough, ultra-compact ASUS Supernova SoM that enables ultra-powerful performance from the 13th Gen Intel Core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU, and 32 GB of fast LPDDR5X DRAM, the new 2023 Zenbook Pro 16X OLED will noticeably enhance video-editing performance and 3D rendering capacity — drastically shortening processing time.

This laptop has a world-leading 16:10 3.2K 120Hz OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen. The Active Aerodynamic System Ultra (AAS Ultra) mechanism powers the auto-tilting keyboard that ensures a comfortable typing angle, and it also enhances system cooling for maximum performance. There's a White RGB intelligent lighting system that illuminates the keyboard and adds a whole new dimension to the creative experience as well as enabling smart interactivity features. Additionally, the innovative ASUS Dial allows precise fingertip control of creative parameters in Adobe and most other apps, while the larger ASUS NumberPad features haptic feedback and enhanced pressure sensitivity for easier number entry. With its ASUS Supernova SoM, LPDDR5X DRAM, and optimized GPU, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED redefines what a compact creator laptop should be, helping to take creativity to the next level.

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) and Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404): All about performance and portability

Weighing just 3.64 lb and measuring less than 1.8 cm thick, Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) has top-tier performance, best-in-class visuals, surprising innovations, and a compact chassis, expanding the possibilities for creators on the go. Leading the premium specification is an all-new, cutting-edge 2.8K 120 Hz OLED NanoEdge Dolby Vision® display that produces jaw-dropping detail, super-smooth motion, and ultra-vivid colors. It is also Pantone Validated for color accuracy and has a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 gamut. Creating or enjoying visual content has never been better thanks to its bright and clear HDR imagery and deep blacks.

For outstanding performance during any creative task, Zenbook Pro 14 OLED is powered by up to the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor and studio-grade NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU, matched with 16 GB of fast DDR5 RAM, a slot that will take up to a 32 GB SO-DIMM, and a 2 TB SSD. It also packs the latest WiFi 6E technology, which is boosted even further by ASUS WiFi Master Premium.

Zenbook Pro 14 OLED includes many thoughtful features to enhance productivity and creativity, such as the ASUS DialPad for intuitive app control, ASUS Pen 2.0 support, along with a full set of I/O ports. Furthermore, a long-lasting high-capacity 76 Wh battery makes Zenbook Pro 14 OLED the perfect match for serious on-the-go creation.

Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404) puts mobile life on a rock-solid footing. This powerful model has a thin-and-light chassis and comes in two colors, Sandstone Beige and Inkwell Gray. The Sandstone Beige version has a lid made from a new eco-friendly plasma electrolytic oxidation (PEO) coating technique that creates a ceramic-like finish and stone-like feel. And inside, there's up to the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor, studio-grade NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, 32 GB of fast LPDDR5 memory, and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. There's also a bigger 14.5-inch 16:10 2.8K 120 Hz OLED HDR NanoEdge display and a longer-lasting 70 Wh battery.

ASUS ProArt Station PD5 (PD500TE): Simply faster and cooler

The refreshed ASUS ProArt Station PD500TE is designed for seamless professional content-creation workflows. It comes with an all-new thermal design to allow it to run faster and cooler for upgraded creative experiences. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core CPU and up to an NVIDIA RTX A4000 GPU with 16 GB of VRAM and up to 128 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, PD500TE delivers robust and stable performance for processor-intensive tasks like video editing and 3D modeling. Additional design touches include customizable ASUS Lumiwiz LED indicators, a power-button shield to prevent accidental shutdowns, and rendering-progress email notifications. A model with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU is also in the works.

The new thermal design, paired with a high-performance CPU fan, enables ProArt Station PD500TE to unleash powerful performance. Operational noise is kept down to below 40 dB, while improved cooling ensures a stable system to eliminate slowdowns, application crashes, and unexpected shutdowns — lowering CPU and GPU temperatures by up to 5° C and 4° C, respectively.

The ProArt Station PD500TE also comes with the upgraded ProArt Creator Hub 2.0, a one-stop portal that allows users to monitor the powerhouse machine's status, adjust personal settings, and optimize workflow. The intuitive dashboard makes it easy to switch performance modes, calibrate color, and personalize the ASUS Lumiwiz LED indicators with colors and light effects.

ASUS ProArt Display OLED PA32DCM: The ultimate canvas for pros

ProArt Display OLED PA32DCM is a 31.5-inch 4K pure RGB Stripe OLED panel with a maximum brightness of 7008 nits and a 99% DCI-P3 gamut for incredibly high contrast and detailed, lifelike HDR visuals. PA32DCM has an exquisite aluminum finish and a compact stand, and it can be mounted on a partition for a more spacious workstation, or hung on a wall in either portrait or landscape orientation. In addition, PA32DCM has extensive connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 4.

In professional studios using multiple ProArt displays with hardware calibration support, ProArt Color Center makes it easy to calibrate them all simultaneously to ensure consistent colors across the board. This is a centralized online tool designed to help users manage the color accuracy of multiple ProArt displays. It also allows them to check when the monitors were last calibrated, when they should be calibrated, and schedule calibration time for multiple monitors ― even if they're using different color parameters and situated in different locations. For example, monitor-calibration times can be scheduled for a design team in London that works with sRGB and a Taipei-based video editing team that uses DCI-P3. ProArt Color Center would then calibrate these monitors.

ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV: All the essentials for pros

ProArt Display PA279CRV is a 27-inch 4K HDR monitor designed for video-editing professionals. This Calman Verified display boasts a wide color gamut with 99% DCI-P3 and 99% Adobe RGB coverage and is factory-calibrated to Delta E < 2 for exceptional color accuracy. PA279CRV is 30%9 thinner than its predecessor and its base is 33%10 smaller, so it takes up less desk space.

For added convenience, the built-in USB-C® port offers DisplayPort™ support, superfast data transfers, and 96 W power delivery via a single cable.

In addition to the 27-inch PA279CRV model, this series also includes a 24-inch ProArt PA248CRV and a 32-inch ProArt PA329CRV model. Built with sustainability in mind, all three monitors meet global environmental standards, are made from 85% PCR plastics, and have paper packaging for easy recycling.

Incredibly powerful business solutions

ASUS ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403CVA): Ultralight, uncompromised performance for business executives

ASUS ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403CVA) is the all-metal ASUS laptop to employ an eco-conscious manufacturing technology. This ecofriendly manufacturing process helps to reduce production materials by up to 29%, and shortens manufacturing time by up to 75% to maximize energy efficiency11. The upshot is a stronger finished product created using fewer overall resources, minimizing carbon emissions.

This laptop is powered by a 13th Gen Intel CPU supporting the Intel vPro® platform, has an upgraded 2.8K display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio, a smart cooling system consisting of dual fans with smart dust removal to reduce fan noise, enhanced FHD IR camera resolution, and benefits from a touchpad that's 26.8% larger than the previous generation. While sustaining multiple improvements, it remains one of the lightest 14-inch business laptops in the world, lighter than most other 13-inch laptops. The 16:10 OLED display provides vivid and accurate colors, with a larger visual workspace, perfect to manage data analysis and market intelligence tasks. Crafted from an ultra-lightweight magnesium-lithium alloy, it offers US military-grade durability, and is lighter, stronger, and more portable.

ExpertBook B9 OLED also delivers superior security and privacy, including NFC login, face login, a Kensington lock slot, a physical webcam shield, a camera, and fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello login. Additional features include a status LED on the lid that glows automatically when the user is busy. The ASUS ExpertWidget allows customized hotkeys to aid productivity and the ASUS NumberPad allows fast data entry. A full range of I/O ports includes Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI, combo audio jack, and LAN. Extremely portable, powerful, and tough, ExpertBook B9403 is the perfect device for daily work and frequent business travel.

In 2023, all ExpertBook series products will be EPEAT Gold verified and exceed ENERGY STAR standards, aligning with the ASUS commitment towards circular economy. This is made possible by using environmentally friendly materials and ensuring energy efficiency across the entire product lineup.

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip (CX3401FBA): Increased versatility for exceptional gaming experiences

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip (CX3401FBA) pairs incredibly realistic visuals and exceptional performance to deliver unmatched cloud gaming experiences and nonstop productivity on the go. This remarkable device delivers an immersive gaming experience, featuring a 16:10, 144 Hz WUXGA display with an 83% screen-to-body ratio and full 360° ErgoLift hinge, an anti-ghosting keyboard with four-zone RGB lighting12, and ultrafast WiFi 6E technology. ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip has a durable chassis and a distinctive Pearl White finish that includes exclusive orange-accented WASD keycaps for added flair. Integrated Harman Kardon-certified spatial audio adds to the immersive experience, and testing to MIL-STD 810H US military-grade standards ensures durability.

Powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16 GB of memory, ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip delivers performance and responsiveness to empower users with the ultimate device for cloud gaming, work, and everything in between. Easily access over 1,400 games through cloud gaming platforms, as well as Google Workspace apps and other productivity apps on Google Play13 to breeze through projects or enjoy entertainment on the go, with a spacious PCI Express® SSD giving fast-access storage. The laptop runs for up to 10 hours14 on a single charge, ready for work or play throughout the day ― even when on the move.

ASUS ExpertWiFi EBM68: Your business WiFi expert within reach

ASUS ExpertWiFi EBM68 is a high-speed, high-security, tri-band WiFi 6 router that provides a total solution for small- and medium-sized business networks. With a minimalistic and professional aesthetic, ExpertWiFi EBM68 fits perfectly into modern workplace environments. It can be easily mounted to a wall — or it can be left freestanding, to exhibit its clean, white finish.

The ultrafast WiFi 6 tri-band technology boosts speeds up to 7,800 Mbps, with 160 MHz channels in the 5 GHz band for better efficiency and throughput. It's also highly flexible and secure, enabling up to five distinct SSIDs to separate and prioritize devices for different business scenarios thanks to its Self-Defined Network software feature. The guest portals are also customizable, enabling businesses to apply their own branding and templates.

ExpertWiFi EBM68 has been designed to provide superb coverage, supporting up to 12 mesh node connections for growing business networks — and it also comes with ASUS AiMesh features built in for easy roll-out. Enterprise-grade network security is also on offer, with a free subscription to ASUS AiProtection Pro for a safer, more secure business WiFi environment. It also empowers easy management, with the all-in-one ASUS Router app providing simple setup and hassle-free management of the network.

ASUS ExpertCenter PN64-E1 and ExpertCenter PN42: Mini in size, large in performance

ASUS ExpertCenter PN64-E1: Minicomputer, maximum performance

To kickoff 2023, ASUS is bringing two new ASUS Mini PC models to the market. We're always pursuing both beauty and function, and the latest ASUS Mini PCs are packed with exciting innovations — and are designed to last. Each unit is subjected to rigorous testing to ensure unwavering quality and reliability. They're also easily disassembled to enable upgrades, contributing to both improved product lifecycles and long-term sustainability.

For those seeking compact computing power, the ASUS ExpertCenter PN64-E1 is a fine choice. It's powered by the latest Intel Core mobile processor, dual-channel DDR5 memory, ultrafast WiFi 6E, and a PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD, so it makes light work of the most demanding tasks. In addition to its seven USB ports, ASUS ExpertCenter PN64-E1 can also be specified with up to three storage drives and supports up to four 4K displays for multitasking — ideal for those looking to create a video wall. And of course, it's packed into a surprisingly small sub-1-liter chassis.

ASUS ExpertCenter PN42: Compact and quiet for everyday usage

Responsibly manufactured from recycled plastic, the chassis of ASUS ExpertCenter PN42 features slats on all sides for efficient heat dissipation, enabling this fanless PC to run almost silently. An elegant Lunar Rock Black hue lends ASUS ExpertCenter PN42 PC a unique look that's ideal for the home or office. ASUS ExpertCenter PN42 is powered by the latest Intel N-series processor, giving it the power to handle daily applications with ease, and features up to seven USB ports, allowing multiple devices and peripherals to be connected.

ASUS Chromebox 5: Simple, speedy, and secure

The new ASUS Chromebox 5 delivers plentiful performance in an understated modern design. It has a slim chassis that houses an efficient thermal solution to ensure reliable operation and convenient wireless charging. Automatic system updates, well-organized I/O ports, and VESA mount-support make it ideal for the home, office, or school.

ASUS Chromebox 5 is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core processor and includes Intel WiFi 6E AX211 for exceptional wireless performance. It even has a built-in 15 W wireless charger, enabling users to easily charge supported devices by simply placing them on the Chromebox 5's top cover.

With full support for Android apps from Google Play, the Chromebox 5 gives users the ability to run their favorite mobile apps with the power of a mini-PC. It also comes equipped with a versatile Thunderbolt 4 port for speedy data transfers, power delivery, and connections to external displays. Additionally, the device can support up to four 4K displays for gorgeously sharp visuals and powerful productivity. The compact chassis can be stood on its side, laid flat, or VESA-mounted on a vertical surface, allowing Chromebox 5 to be used in a variety of scenarios and environments.

ASUS TUF laptops, for an ultimate gaming experience

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (FA617): Mechanized endurance, allied advantage

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (FA617) is an all-AMD powerhouse that's engineered for those who want to easily stream and play the latest games. It features the latest Ryzen 9 Zen 4 CPU, up to a Radeon RDNA3 GPU, and AMD Smart Access Graphics. It allows gamers to sink deeper into their favorite content thanks to slimmer bezels, a 90% screen-to-body ratio, and up to a QHD 240 Hz refresh-rate panel. It also comes with 84-blade Arc Flow Fans™ and up to seven heat pipes, plus four exhaust vents that efficiently push heat out of the system.

The A16 Advantage Edition also delivers next-gen hardware support with USB4®, up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 x4 storage, and DDR5 4800 MHz RAM. All RAM and storage slots are fully accessible. ROG's new military-inspired Sandstorm paint, a large 90 Wh battery, and USB-C Power Delivery support are all built right into this rugged chassis. Dolby Atmos support ensures gamers get the most out of soundtracks and music, and Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation ensures clear communications in any scenario.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15/17 and A15/17 (FX507/707 and FA507/707): Powerful and resistant

Jump right into the action with the ASUS TUF Gaming F15/17 and A15/17. The F15/17 comes with up to an 13th Gen Intel Core processor and the TUF Gaming A15/17 comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor so gamers can stream and multitask with ease. Gameplay graphics are silky smooth with the latest GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU, which reliably delivers high frame rates in plenty of modern games even at 1440p. There is also a dedicated MUX switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. With AI-powered technology like DLSS, supported titles will run at even higher frame rates for ultra-fluid motion.

Users can leverage the full gaming performance of the GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU with a dedicated MUX Switch. When the game library gets full, an empty M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD slot makes upgrading storage capacity a breeze.

New for 2023, all four models now feature a MUX Switch with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, ensuring next-level performance. A MUX Switch allows a laptop to bypass the integrated graphics when gaming, increasing performance and reducing latency, and the addition of NVIDIA Advanced Optimus allows this process to happen automatically, giving gamers increased performance in games without needing to press a single button.

High-performance hardware demands superior cooling. As part of the cooling system, dual Arc Flow Fans feature an 84-blade design, with blades that taper down to just 0.1 mm to reduce turbulence. These fans provide up to 13% more airflow than their predecessors and are quieter than last year's design. They also provide access to higher GPU power targets for even more performance. With its impressive cooling design, the TUF Gaming family is sure to give gamers every advantage in 2023.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED (H7604) will later be available in Q2

ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED (H7604) will later be available in Q2

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604) will later be available in Q2

ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602BZ) will later be available in Q2

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) will later be available in Q2

ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404) will later be available in Q2

ASUS ProArt Station PD5 (PD500TE) will later be available in Q2

ASUS ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403CVA) will later be available in Q3

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip (CX3401FBA) will later be available in Q1

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (FA617) will later be available in Q1

ASUS TUF Gaming F15/17 and A15/17 will later be available in Q1

ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV will be available in Q1

ASUS ExpertWiFi EBM68 will be available in Q1

ASUS ExpertCenter PN64-E1 will be available in Q1

ASUS ExpertCenter PN42 will be available in Q1

ASUS Chromebox 5 will be available in Q1

1 As of November 15, 2022, based on internal ASUS market analysis, comparing ASUS Spatial Vision technology to competing laptops with an autostereoscopic 3D display, ASUS is the first to use an OLED display with this technology.

2 Xbox Game Pass not available in all regions. Learn more about supported regions at https://www.xbox.com/regions.

3 To identify which specific areas on your model are protected by ASUS Antimicrobial Technology, please refer to the relevant product website for more information.

4 For Vivobook Classic series, tests on the touchpad are expected to be completed by the end of January 2023.

5 Clinical testing using the ISO 21702 and ISO 22196 standard protocol proved that viral and bacterial growth were inhibited by 99% over a 24-hour period. A 99% reduction in potentially harmful microorganisms is defined as the number of viruses and bacteria on the surface dropping from 1,000,000 (cfu/pfu) to 100 (cfu/pfu).

6 COVID-19, H3N2, H1N1, E. coli and Staphylococcus tests were performed by independent third-party laboratories: Boken Quality Evaluation Institute, Japan Textile Products Quality and Technology Center, and National Defense Medical Center.

7 ISO 21702 tests for SARS-CoV-2 Variants (Omicron, BA.5), H3N2, H1N1 and ISO 22196 tests for Staphylococcus and E. coli.

8 700 nits peak brightness on sustained 10% window in HDR mode.

9 Compared to a ProArt display of the same size.

10 Compared to a ProArt display of the same size.

11 Numbers might vary based on different models and manufacturing processes

12 The keyboard color layout is based on Google gaming keyboard UI, it cannot be customized or adjusted.

13 Internet connection required. Google, Google Play, Chrome and Chromebook are trademarks of Google LLC.

14 Based on Chromium OS power Load Test. Battery performance is based on a mix of standby, web browsing and other use. Charging time requires the battery to be at least 5% charged, with the device inactive and using the included charger. Actual battery life depends on usage, specifications, applications and environment, among other factors.

