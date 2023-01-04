Arkose Labs marks three consecutive quarters as Leader in G2's Bot Detection and Mitigation Grid® Report

Customer reviews rank Arkose Labs as no. 1 in "Likelihood to Recommend," "Ease of Setup," and "Ease of Use" categories in the new G2 Grid® Report.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs ™, the global leader in bot management and account security, has been named Leader in G2 's Bot Detection and Mitigation Winter 2023 Grid® Report. The company has achieved this recognition for three consecutive quarters.

Arkose Labs announced the recognition today, citing strong customer collaboration, an innovative product suite and differentiated roadmap, and high technology efficacy, as the drivers for its near-perfect ratings. G2 ratings are calculated based on several criteria, including customer reviews.

Arkose Labs delivers value into the marketplace by working closely with enterprise CISOs to stop adversarial attacks. As a result of Arkose Labs' distinct approach, CISOs consistently save their companies millions of dollars on downstream benefits, such as reducing support time managing compromised accounts, decreasing fraud case management for payment teams, lowering disruption rates for new customers, and reducing infrastructure cost by removing high volumes of bad bot traffic.

This report is a much-anticipated view into cybersecurity vendors that detect and mitigate prevalent types of online attacks: account takeovers, credential stuffing attacks, fake account creations, IRSF/SMS Toll Fraud, phishing, etc. Reviews written by actual customers weigh heavily on the individual scoring for each vendor.

According to G2, 100% of customers rated Arkose Labs 4 or 5 stars for an overall score of 4.9, the highest among vendors; 100% of customers believe Arkose Labs is headed in the right direction, 100% rated it for Ease of Setup, and 98% said they would be likely to recommend its products. Additionally, Arkose Labs received a 99% score in the Quality of Support category and 98% in the Ease of Doing Business With category.

"We're humbled by the new G2 ratings, as they reflect the daily collaboration between our team and customers to stop bad actors," said Kevin Gosschalk, founder and CEO, Arkose Labs. "In providing our customers with award-winning service and an outstanding product, CISOs can be confident that our solutions produce a material ROI, as well as protect their systems and strengthen the online environment they create for consumers."

Outstanding customer support has long been recognized by industry analysts and customers as one of Arkose Labs' primary differentiators. Its cutting-edge bot management technology is supported by a 24 x 7 x 365 Security Operations Center (SOC) and threat research team dedicated to providing customers with maximum defense against large-scale attacks. The SOC provides active mitigation, working right alongside with customers during attacks and adapting the Arkose Labs decision engine to evolving threats.

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs' mission is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from malicious activity. Its AI-based platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic attack response that undermines the ROI behind attacks while improving good user throughput. The company offers the world's first and only $1 Million Credential Stuffing Warranty™. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia, San Jose, Costa Rica, and London, UK, the company debuted as the 106th fastest-growing company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Fast500 ranking.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

