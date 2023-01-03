Tests Assured Brings on Industry Veteran Gordon Bell as VP of Marketing

Leading independent quality assurance and testing provider adds experienced technology marketer and growth specialist to leadership team

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tests Assured , an independent provider of quality assurance testing for emerging technologies, today announced it has hired Gordon Bell to serve as the company's first vice president of marketing. In this role, Bell will leverage his 25+ years of experience building brand awareness at fast-growth technology companies to expand Tests Assured marketing capabilities.

"We started Tests Assured with a mission to challenge the status quo and bring a new innovative approach to the world of quality assurance," said Tests Assured Founder Imad Abdelgawad. "Gordon's proven ability to establish and expand technology brands in the global market made him a natural addition to our leadership team during this time of rapid growth."

Bell joins Tests Assured from Energous Corporation, which he joined as employee No. 2 in 2013 to not only build a brand for the wireless charging startup but also nurture it from its earliest years through an IPO and global expansion. Prior to Energous, Bell served as president at Prosoft Engineering and in a variety of sales and marketing roles at ELSA GMBH, Media 100 and other companies. During his time at Energous, he also served as a member of the board of directors and on the Marketing Advisory Panel for the AirFuel Alliance, an independent, nonprofit consortium working to establish wireless charging standards.

"Tests Assured is well-positioned to influence the adoption and success of emerging technologies with both its strong leadership and technical teams as well as its solid financial backing," said Bell. "The opportunity to build a marketing function from the ground up is exciting for any marketer; to do so for a growing company working with emerging technologies, including AR and VR, is an especially thrilling opportunity."

Founded in 2019, Tests Assured is built on a vision of providing strategic, integrated testing services for emerging technologies, including AR and VR platforms, video games, Internet of Things software and more, partnering with some of the technology industry's biggest brands, including Meta.

"Until now, Tests Assured has quietly supported some of Silicon Valley's leading companies as they develop and test the products that revolutionize the way we experience the world," said Sujesh Pulikkal, chief operating officer at Tests Assured. "With Gordon's leadership, we will now be able to tell our story, demonstrate the impact our team can have on bringing these revolutionary experiences to market and expand our influence in the technology industry."

The Tests Assured team will be in Las Vegas at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 5-8, 2023. To schedule a meeting, please email connect@testsassured.com

About Tests Assured

Tests Assured is a leading independent provider of quality assurance testing for emerging technologies. Founded in 2019, the company creates sustainable value for its customers by addressing high-end technical needs that impact a best-in-class user experience. Tests Assured "technology agnostic" approach means the focus remains on each customer's specific needs. For more information on Tests Assured, go to www.testsassured.com , Facebook or LinkedIn.

