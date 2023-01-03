Contact Center Compliance Names Isaac Shloss New Chief Product Officer

New Chief Product Officer will focus on developing call deliverability solutions

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contact Center Compliance announced today that it has hired Isaac Shloss to be its new Chief Product Officer. This is a new position within Contact Center Compliance and Shloss's hire represents a commitment to innovative product development of call deliverability and marketing compliance solutions.

"Isaac comes to us with an extensive background in the contact center industry with a significant emphasis on contact center technology and a deep understanding of the complex regulatory environment," said Contact Center Compliance CEO Ronald Allen. "Isaac will help us in our ongoing projects to develop and administer call deliverability solutions, meeting the greatest challenges currently facing the industry."

Shloss has more than 20 years of experience in the contact center industry. In his experience managing IT departments for large BPOs, he built the technological and telecommunications architecture needed to expand a small, regionally based teleservices provider to a large, multinational enterprise. He was an early administrator for the contact center platform now known as NGNCloudComm, serving on the manufacturer's executive management team as Chief Technology Officer. At Grupo NGN, he focused on enhancing the user experience through education development, customer support and implementation, and converting emerging business needs into standard product features.

Shloss is highly involved in the contact center industry, speaking at conventions, appearing on webinars, and serving as a member of the National Board of Directors for the Professional Associations for Customer Engagement (PACE). He is PACE's representative to the FCC, serving as a member of both the North American Numbering Council (NANC) and Numbering Administrative Oversight Working Group (NAOWG). He is also a member of the Compliance Officers Forum and is the Chair of the Government Affairs Committee (GAC). In the GAC, he tracks legislation that affects the industry, calls the member base to action, and drafts opinion letters to lawmakers on behalf of the association when needed.

"I am excited to join one of the leading providers of compliance and call deliverability solutions," said Shloss. "I look forward to bringing my experience to a company with the track record of innovation and expertise such as Contact Center Compliance."

Contact Center Compliance

Contact Center Compliance is the industry leader in TCPA and DNC compliance software and call deliverability solutions. They have been in business for over two decades and have performed over 85 billion phone number scrubs to date. Their trusted suite of cloud-based solutions enables companies to easily and effectively reach more buyers and adhere to the latest regulations. They offer valuable thought leadership through their biannual summits and through blogs, guides, and webinars on their website, DNC.com.

