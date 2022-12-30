Alpha Motor Corporation Announces Multiple US Patent Allowances

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued patent allowances for US Patent No. 29767053 ACE Vehicle Design and US Patent No. 29779224 JAX Vehicle Design further differentiating Alpha's electric vehicle brand.

"ACE is a fun electric vehicle designed for daily driving while JAX is equipped for rugged adventures. We are excited to receive patent allowances for our unique EVs as we continue development towards commercialization," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

Alpha's vehicle designs are based on its patented technology that enables adjustability of the main vehicle platform to create a variety of different models. Furthermore, Alpha's multipurpose vehicle architecture features interchangeable components, flexible configuration of subsystems, and a range of assembly options.

ACE is thoughtfully designed to organize complex forms into simpler components which are assembled into a cohesive structure. Alpha's award-winning ACE was originally created to be a basis for efficient manufacturing of EVs and to streamline model expansion.

ABOUT

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an American automobile and mobility technology company focused on manufacturing electric vehicles in Utility, Sport, and Adventure categories.

Creator of the ACE Coupe Series, JAX Crossover, WOLF Truck Series, SAGA Sedan Series, REX Utility Vehicle Series, and MONTAGE Coupe, Recipient of The 2021 LA Auto Show THE ZEVAS™ Top EV Award, and featured at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles - Alpha's vision is to "Move Humanity."

Alpha's differentiated go-to-market strategy targets streamlined deployment of EVs by implementing modular vehicle technology, disruptive optimization methods, and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Founded in 2020 and based in Irvine, California, Alpha is led by an experienced team of automotive industry professionals and partners from top e-mobility engineering and manufacturing companies in the US.

