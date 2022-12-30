ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022.
Total net assets of the Fund* on October 31, 2022 were $324,484,588 as compared with $377,335,035 on July 31, 2022, and $438,682,698 on October 31, 2021. On October 31, 2022, the net asset value per share of common stock was $11.29 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
October 31, 2022
July 31, 2022
October 31, 2021
Total Net Assets
$324,484,588
$377,335,035
$438,682,698
NAV Per Share
$11.29
$13.13
$15.26
Shares Outstanding
28,744,936
28,744,936
28,744,936
For the period August 1, 2022 through October 31, 2022, total net investment income was $3,484,836 or $0.12 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $52,472,826 or $1.83 per share of common stock for the same period.
Fourth Quarter
Ended
October 31, 2022
Third Quarter
Ended
July 31, 2022
Fourth Quarter
Ended
October 31, 2021
Total Net Investment
$3,484,836
$3,877,740
$4,447,825
Per Share
$0.12
$0.13
$0.15
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain (Loss)
($52,472,826)
$4,104,226
($12,929,031)
Per Share
($1.83)
$0.14
($0.45)
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
